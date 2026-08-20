Canada announces the funding of new homes in Northern Alberta

MACKENZIE COUNTY, AB, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with Dene Tha' First Nation and Little Red River Cree Nation announced more than $35 million in federal funding to help build 95 secure, rental homes in Mackenzie County across six projects. All projects are built on reserve for nation members. All projects are complete and operational.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes is a priority for the Government of Canada. Our investments have gone a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as First Nations in Alberta. This funding has provided immediate support to create safe and stable housing for Indigenous Peoples across Alberta."– The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Communities are best placed to determine the housing supports their residents need. For Dene Tha' First Nation and Little Red River Cree Nation, that includes a mix of housing options such as shelters, transitional housing, and accessible rental units. By investing in community-led solutions, we are expanding access to safe and affordable housing and improving outcomes for Indigenous Peoples across the province." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provided funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

was delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provided funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. As part of the $724.1 million Comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative was launched in November 2021 to support the construction and operations of additional emergency shelters and transition homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The program is now closed. The Initiative builds upon the results of the 2020 Shelter Initiative for Indigenous Women and Children that resulted in two emergency shelters on reserve in Alberta.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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Appendix

Other projects included in this announcement:

Project Name Program Community Funding Units Bushe River Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Mackenzie County $5,965,920 20 Dene Tha' First Nation's

Rapid Housing Initiative

Project - Chateh RHI Mackenzie County $8,439,324 25 Meander River RHI Mackenzie County $1,687,970 5 Shelter Indigenous Shelter

and Transitional

Housing Initiative

(ISTHI) Mackenzie County $4,509,211 10 Dene Tha' First Nation's

Indigenous Transitional

Housing Units Project ISTHI Mackenzie County $4,465,951 10 Fox Lake RHI Mackenzie County $9,497,528 25 Total: $34,565,904 95

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]