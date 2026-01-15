THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is rapidly changing, and Canada's economy faces a hinge moment as the global trading system is rewired. Our future prosperity depends on building resiliency at home. To succeed, Canada must transform our economy from one reliant on a single trading partner, to one that is stronger and more robust. The Government of Canada is strengthening domestic industries, supporting Canadian workers, and building a resilient, diversified economy to make Canada its own best customer.

To that end, the Government of Canada, and the Ontario government are each increasing their investments from $758 million to $950 million for the purchase of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2.

This increased investment leverages the Buy Canadian Policy and prioritises the use of Canadian materials and manufacturing. The new subway trains will be fully assembled in Canada, and now made with 55 per cent Canadian content. This will directly contribute to more than 900 jobs across Canada and is expected to support more than 1,700 jobs nationwide. This puts Canadian workers and industries first, allowing Canada to compete more effectively in global markets, now, and in the long term.

As we build – Canada's new government is assuring that we build Canadian. The Buy Canadian Policy ensures public dollars support Canadian jobs, businesses, and communities across the country.

The announcement was made today in Thunder Bay by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay--Rainy River, along with Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation. They were joined by Mayor Ken Boshcoff, Michael Atlas, General Counsel for TTC, and Michael Keroullé, President & CEO of Alstom Americas.

Quotes

"To build the strongest economy in the G7, we need to ensure our investments are protecting jobs and championing industries right here in Canada. Our partnership with the TTC and the Government of Ontario is delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable public transit, and supporting good-paying jobs in Canada. We can all feel proud that these trains will be built for Canadians by Canadians."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Workers are the backbone of our economy, driving success in every corner of the country. The world is at a hinge moment -- and we're focused on what we can control. Today's Alstom announcement strengthens Canada's economic sovereignty and keeps good jobs right here in Thunder Bay. We're building careers and building strength at home."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"I am very pleased to see this come to fruition. This is positive news for Alstom, for the City of Thunder Bay, and most importantly for the workers and their families. I would like to thank the many people at all levels of government whose efforts helped make this possible."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay--Rainy River

"Today's announcement delivers on our government's commitment to protect Ontario, both by ensuring Ontario tax dollars support Ontario workers and by strengthening and supporting the province's manufacturing sector. The manufacturing of new subway trains at Alstom's Ontario facilities will keep skilled workers on the job and ensure Ontario and Canada have the domestic manufacturing capacity that is critical to our economic prosperity and national security."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"We thank the Toronto Transit Commission and our government partners for their trust in Alstom to supply the new subway trains. These state-of-the-art trains will contribute to improving reliability and passenger comfort. This new fleet of subway trains will be designed and engineered here in Canada, assembled in our Thunder Bay site, supported by an expanded network of local suppliers, and tested in our Kingston site. With close to 1000 Canadian jobs created, these new subway trains set the bar for what it means to build in Canada, for Canadians."

Michael Keroullé, President and CEO of Alstom Americas.

"This is the end result of a hard-fought campaign by Unifor to ensure that our public transit procurement dollars are used to support Canadian workers and communities. Canadian workers excel at building what we need for the wheels to turn and our economy to run. This is an important victory for our members and the city of Thunder Bay who have been building transit vehicles for generations. Seeing all levels of government come together to support manufacturing right here in Canada is critical especially given the times we are living. It's an opportunity to model and highlight industrial strategies that pull skilled Canadians to work, building the things that keep Canada running in factories all across the country."

Lana Payne, Unifor National President

"The TTC is grateful to all funding partners for their support for these new Line 2 subway trains, as we work collaboratively to improve transit for the hundreds of thousands of riders who use the TTC's Line 2 every day. We are also pleased that these trains will support hundreds of Canadian jobs at Alstom in Thunder Bay, while maximizing Canadian content."

Jamaal Myers, Chair, Toronto Transit Commission

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing a total of $950,900,000 toward the procurement of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2.

This project is part of the previously announced 10-year funding commitment under the Baseline stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). Beginning in April 2026, the Toronto Transit Commission will receive up to $1.2 billion in CPTF funding over 10 years from 2026 to 2036.

The Government of Canada's Buy Canadian Policy fundamentally changes how the federal government purchases goods and services. This policy makes Canada its own best customer by strengthening domestic industries, supporting Canadian workers, and building a more resilient and diversified economy in a rapidly changing global trade environment.

The CPTF's Baseline Funding stream provides predictable, long-term support to Canadian communities with existing transit systems. The fund helps to improve public transit accessibility and reliability, encourages cleaner transportation options, facilitates easier access to essential services and economic opportunities for Canadians, and contributes to environmental sustainability and social well-being.

The Ontario government is matching Canada's investment to help the TTC purchase 55 new trains for Toronto's Line 2 subway, in partnership with the Government of Canada and City of Toronto.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, including carrying out the largest subway expansion in Canadian history by building the Ontario Line subway, the Yonge North Subway Extension, the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Minister's Office, [email protected]; Corporate Communications, Toronto Transit Commission, 416-981-1900, [email protected]