FERNIE, BC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, and the Ministry of Education and Child Care, announced over $30 million in combined funding to help build 27 secure, rental homes in Fernie. The project will also feature an on-site childcare facility with space for 98 children, which is funded through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. The project is expected to be complete the first quarter of 2028.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

By partnering with all levels of government and local organizations, our government is taking bold steps to build more affordable housing across Canada. Today, 27 families here in Fernie will have new homes and onsite child-care to support them. It's a clear sign that we are delivering on our ambitious plan with real results for families and communities."– The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State, Defence Procurement and Member of Parliament for Kelowna

"Canadian families deserve child care that is affordable and accessible. Today's announcement is great news for families in Fernie. 98 new child care spaces will help ease the pressure on parents and ensure children have places where they can learn and grow in their communities" – Anna Gainey, Canada's Secretary of State for Children and Youth

"The City of Fernie is proud to contribute the land needed to make this project possible, and even prouder of the collaborative effort that brought us to this milestone. By working closely with our partners, we are advancing a solution that delivers both the childcare spaces and affordable homes our community urgently needs, and it's exciting to see construction set to get underway." – Nic Milligan, Mayor, City of Fernie Mayor

"It's exciting to see more child care spaces being built for families in Fernie. With these new spaces, more children will have a safe, nurturing place to play and learn, while empowering their parents to focus on their own professional and personal development goals. Affordable, reliable child care is a major win for communities and we're proud to be delivering the support families deserve," – Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care

"Childcare is not a luxury, it is a necessity for thriving families and communities. For years, families in Fernie have been waiting for more childcare spaces, and we are incredibly proud to see this project moving into the construction phase. This center will provide a high-quality early learning environment where children can grow, families can work, and our community can continue to flourish." – Leonie Galarneau, President, Elk Valley Childcare Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund is jointly supported by provincial and federal investments provided through the Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, to which Canada and British Columbia recently signed an extension until March 2031.

Funding provided for 302 Pine Ave is as follows: $6.2 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $12.9 million from BC provincial government through Housing's Shovel Ready grant and $1.2 million from the BC Priorities Housing Initiative $11.3M from ChildcareBC New Spaces Fund The City of Fernie provided the land for the project valued at $500,000 $112,000 solar panel grant through Columbia Basin Trust $100,000 accessibility grant from Employment and Social Development Canada



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]