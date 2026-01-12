VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with Metro Vancouver announced nearly $36 million in combined funding to help repair and renew 715 units across the Metro Vancouver Housing portfolio. The repairs will be made across nine properties (three in Surrey, two in Richmond, and one each in Burnaby, City of North Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam) through 11 projects that include high-performance envelope upgrades, deep energy renewals, community space improvements, and replacement of cladding, windows, balconies, roofing, mechanical systems and common area flooring. The repairs are expected to be complete across the portfolio throughout 2026 and into 2028.

The announcement was made by Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Richmond East--Steveston, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Mike Hurley, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Boards of Directors.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

"This funding, from both Metro Vancouver and the federal government, will allow us to make critical repairs that will improve the quality of life for residents today, while also making our housing more energy efficient, accessible, and affordable for the future. These repairs will ensure residents have safe, comfortable homes, while also enhancing the long-term sustainability of local housing stock."– Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Richmond East--Steveston on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Metro Vancouver Housing provides safe, comfortable non-market rental homes for nearly 10,000 people across the region. Renewal projects allow us to upgrade these homes without displacing residents, extending the lives of the housing sites while reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This CMHC grant supports the provision of quality, well-maintained, and sustainable housing where it's most needed." – Mike Hurley, Chair, Metro Vancouver Boards

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.

As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for the Metro Vancouver Housing repairs is as follows:

$7.15 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $28.9 million from Metro Vancouver Housing



