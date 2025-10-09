NORTHUMBERLAND, ON, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced a contribution of over $1.6 million for the repair and renewal of 333 housing units for the community of Northumberland County.

This funding, provided under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), has been allocated to support repairs to residential buildings across the county. This investment will help low- and moderate-income households enjoy comfortable, affordable homes for longer.

The Affordable Housing Fund provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with our partners to bring down costs and accelerating the scale and speed at which we build homes.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will ensure safe, affordable housing for some of the most vulnerable residents of Northumberland County, well into the future. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. While we committed to building more affordable homes and finding innovative solutions to mitigate the housing crisis, we are also ensuring that we continue to support repairs and renovation of existing home to make sure that Canadians continue to thrive within their communities." – Emma Harrison, Member of Parliament for Peterborough

"This funding will allow us to make critical repairs that will improve the quality of life for residents today, while also making our housing more energy efficient, accessible, and affordable for the future. It's an important step in ensuring our community housing remains strong and resilient."

– Victor Fiume, Board Chair, Northumberland County Housing Corporation

"Affordable housing is a top priority for our Council and our community. This significant federal contribution, paired with our County's investment, will help us maintain and improve hundreds of affordable housing units across Northumberland. These repairs will ensure residents have safe, comfortable homes, while also enhancing the long-term sustainability of local housing stock."

– Brian Ostrander, Warden, Northumberland County

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Funding provided for the portfolio of repairs is as follows: $1.6 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $3.8 million from Northumberland County



Additional Information:

