CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, accompanied by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, The Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities for Prince Edward Island and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Charlottetown-Brighton, and Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown, announced $5 million in funding for the City of Charlottetown, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) City Stream. This investment is set to help create an 82 unit project owned and operated by the P.E.I Housing Corporation and will include 64 units dedicated to seniors, and 18 for women and children.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is also expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Charlottetown. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, our government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

" Today's announcement is the second major project for Charlottetown under the Rapid Housing Initiative. It will go a long way to support those in our community who need it most. For Charlottetown's most vulnerable, these 82 new homes will not only be safe and affordable places to live, but they are also the key to a better life for the residents who will call them home. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work in PEI." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"As we work to eliminate the province's social housing registry, and plan for the diverse needs of our current and future residents, we need to tackle affordability and availability from all angles. This 82-unit modular build will mean affordability and stability for individuals and help strengthen our community." – The Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities for Prince Edward Island and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Charlottetown-Brighton

" New and affordable housing breathes new life into our community as residents who have somewhere safe and comfortable to rest and enjoy are the very people who make our city a vibrant place to live, work and play. This announcement is a welcome step towards supporting Charlottetown residents and keeping our city people-friendly, and speaks to the power of working collaboratively with all levels of government." – Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

