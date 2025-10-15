EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the City of Edmonton and Canada Lands Company, announced the grand opening of Parkside North Townhomes which received $44.9 million in combined funding to help build 91 secure, affordable rental homes in Edmonton.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Amarjeet Sohi, the Mayor of Edmonton.

The homes, located at 6409 Laubman Street NW, are in the new Village at Griesbach community, which was built on the former military base Griesbach Barracks. The homes are on the west side of the community, near schools, green space, retail stores and restaurants. The building was developed and will be operated by HomeEd, a non-profit organization that provides affordable rental housing across Edmonton.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Edmonton and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Edmonton families deserve access to safe, affordable homes. By partnering with the City of Edmonton and community organizations, our new government is helping to make that a reality. Projects like Parkside North strengthen neighbourhoods, create good jobs, and build Canada strong -- starting right here in our city." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Edmonton is proud to welcome the Parkside North Townhomes to Griesbach. Not only does this development get us closer to our shared vision for a more affordable and inclusive city, it is an exceptional achievement in building for a more environmentally responsible future. By treating affordable housing as essential infrastructure, we empower thousands of Edmontonians to build a better future for themselves and their families, and we make our community as a whole more resilient." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"Parkside North is the embodiment of HomeEd's bold vision to reimagine affordable housing in Edmonton. When complete, this stunning community will be a new benchmark for affordable, inclusive and sustainable development in this City. We are so grateful to our partners for helping to turn this vision into reality. Through our collective efforts we are providing more Edmonton families with homes that they love and can afford." – Nick Lilley, CEO of HomeEd

"Canada Lands Company extends a warm welcome to the Parkside North residents. We're delighted to contribute to a project that reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable communities." – Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

is an over $318.9 million fund that supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), and Canada Lands Company (CLC). The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, sixplexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

The Village at Griesbach in Edmonton is a master-planned community developed by Canada Lands Company on a former military base, integrating sustainability, heritage, and inclusive housing. It features over 7,600 planned residential units, with more than 1,250 designated as affordable through initiatives like the Federal Lands Initiative and Build Canada Homes. Key projects include Cecil Bellrose Manor for Indigenous families, Parkside North by HomeEd--Canada's first Net Zero townhomes--and future development in the Northeast of the site.

Funding for this project is as follows: $32,550,000 from CMHC's Affordable Housing Fund $1,480,050 from the Federal Lands Initiative $635,000 from Canada Lands Company $6,268,074 in cash equity from HomeEd $3,807,963 contribution from the City of Edmonton $250,000 contribution Ayrshire Real Estate Management Inc.



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

