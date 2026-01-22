WHITBY, ON, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end, the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Regional Municipality of Durham, announced over $53 million in combined funding to build 104 new transitional and supportive housing beds and to retrofit the 45 existing emergency beds already operating at 1635 Dundas Street East in Whitby. This project transformed a former long-term care home into a safe and inclusive space that offers stability and support for individuals experiencing homelessness, including services for those facing alcohol and drug addictions.

The announcement was made by Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO, the Regional Municipality of Durham.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

"Our government is determined to help communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing challenges and homelessness. Supporting 1635 Dundas Street is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As the Member of Parliament for Whitby, I'm proud that our federal government is investing $40 million to address the diverse housing needs in our region. This funding will add supportive housing to the 1635 Dundas site creating sustainable pathways from crisis to independence for people who have experienced homelessness, while building a healthier, safer, and more compassionate community." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"The low barrier shelter at 1635 Dundas Street East has been a lifeline for individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness--a safe place to sleep, eat and take steps toward housing. Investment through the Affordable Housing Fund will transform the second and third floors into transitional and supportive housing where clients can move through the housing continuum, improve quality of life and increase opportunities for success. This project shows what we can achieve when different levels of government work together with compassion and purpose." – John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO, the Regional Municipality of Durham

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for 1635 Dundas Street East is as follows: $40 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $13.7 million from the Regional Municipality of Durham



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

About Durham Region Located on the eastern side of the GTHA, Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart, diverse and ambitious people--known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education--bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.



