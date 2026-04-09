News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Apr 09, 2026, 10:15 ET
Apr 09, 2026, 10:15 ET
ST. THOMAS, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government announced over $23 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund to help build 78 secure, affordable supportive homes in St. Thomas. Located at 20 Balaclava Street, this project is transforming the former Balaclava Street public school into a safe and inclusive space that offers stability and support for individuals experiencing homelessness.
The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) encourages local solutions that create more housing options by rewarding local governments for pursuing changes that remove barriers, cut red tape and build more homes faster.
St. Thomas proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan, which included supporting the conversion of existing properties into affordable housing projects, for which it was awarded $6.65 million in HAF funding. St. Thomas is using a portion of its HAF funding to support this important project and reduce chronic homelessness.
The City recently received its third HAF installment of nearly $1.7 million reflecting the successful implementation of its Housing Action Plan.
The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"This transformational contribution will ensure that 78 people have a safe and supportive home. Repurposing this heritage school for affordable housing preserves a beloved community asset for decades of continued public benefit. We are grateful to the government of Cananda for investing in supportive housing – a permanent solution to homelessness – and helping to create a community that cares for all." – Natasha Thuemler, Executive Director, Indwell
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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