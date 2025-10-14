WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. Canada's new government is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes in September as part of their broader effort to build more affordable homes.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Manitoba announced more than $9 million in combined funding to help repair 738 secure, affordable rental homes across Manitoba. The repairs will extend the life of existing affordable housing units located across the province.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and the Honourable Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, alongside the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addiction and Homelessness for Manitoba.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Winnipeg and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. These projects will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in Manitoba. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

"This investment is another significant step in ensuring Manitobans have access to safe, stable, secure and affordable housing for those who need it most. By extending the life of nearly 740 rental homes across the province, we're not only preserving critical housing stock, but we're also supporting healthier, more stable communities. Our government is proud to work alongside our federal partners to deliver real solutions that help make life better for Manitobans." – the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addiction and Homelessness for Manitoba

Quick Facts:

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding for this project is as follows: $4,429,794 through contributions from the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $4,532,508 through the Canada Community Housing Initiative $1,228,947 in contributions from the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation



