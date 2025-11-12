HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, millions more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help double the pace of homebuilding over the next decade to increase housing supply, alongside other measures. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. This new federal agency will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. Today, the federal government announced $1.6 million in funding to help build 32 secure, affordable rental homes in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The homes, located in the West of Hefler subdivision, is led by the Indigenous-run Happy Valley-Goose Bay Housing and Homelessness Coalition, and will provide safe and supportive housing for seniors through a Housing First approach. The initiative aims to help residents age in place and thrive, integrating Indigenous ways of knowing into its programs and services. Located in a northern rural community where nearly half the population is Indigenous, the project responds to significant and urgent housing needs identified in a 2022 assessment, with a focus on reducing senior isolation and improving mental, physical, nutritional, and cognitive well-being.

The announcement was made by Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is focused on delivering housing for the people of Labrador and across the country. Supporting the Affordable Housing Fund is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"The investment in this affordable housing development for seniors has helped turn a vital community vision into reality. It stands as a powerful example of what's possible when compassion and collaboration guide our efforts. On behalf of the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the 14th Council, we thank the Housing and Homeless Coalition for its leadership and dedication, as well as all other partners who made this development possible and contributed to creating safe, affordable, and supportive housing in our community." – Bert Pomeroy, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay

"The support from CMHC has been instrumental in bringing this affordable housing project for seniors to life. This development reflects what can be achieved when community partners come together with a shared vision of dignity, inclusion, and care for all. On behalf of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Housing and Homelessness Coalition, I want to thank CMHC, and all those who contributed to making safe, affordable housing a reality for seniors in our community." – Jackie Compton Hobbs, Executive Director of the HVGB Housing and Homelessness Coalition

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Learn more about BCH

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]