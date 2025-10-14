YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Government of Northwest Territories announced more than $5.5 million in combined funding to help repair 150 social housing units in communities across the Northwest Territories. This funding will help extend the life of existing social housing units, ensuring they remain safe, functional, and livable for residents.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Lucy Kuptana, Minister responsible for Housing NWT and for the Status of Women for the Northwest Territories and Dr. Erin Kelly, President and CEO of Housing Northwest Territories.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Yellowknife and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why our government is collaborating with territorial governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will improve affordable homes for residents in key areas across the Territories. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"This joint investment will play an important role in improving our social housing and ensure units remain safe and livable for northern residents. By working in partnership, we're able to deliver much-needed repairs that will improve the quality of life for families and individuals across the NWT." – The Honourable Lucy Kuptana, Minister responsible for Housing Northwest Territories

"Housing NWT is committed to maintaining homes that are safe and well-suited for tenants and the North's unique challenges. This funding allows us to move ahead with major repairs in communities where they're needed most." – Dr. Erin Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Housing Northwest Territories

Quick Facts:

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding for this project is as follows: $2,250,000 through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $3,375,000 in cash equity from Northwest Territories Housing



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

