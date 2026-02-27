News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Feb 27, 2026, 12:10 ET
Feb 27, 2026, 12:10 ET
EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government announced over $34 million in funding to help build 130 secure, rental homes in Edmonton. Called Tweddle Place and located at 2021 Millbourne Road West NW in Edmonton, this project will consist of 2 four-story buildings along with commercial space that can accommodate childcare centers, and will be designed to foster an inclusive and accessible living environment. A majority of the 130 units (79%) will be two-bedroom homes, with the remaining units being one-bedroom. All ground-floor units are designed to be accessible from grade level, promoting visibility and ensuring a high level of access for everyone, regardless of mobility challenges.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.
Quotes:
"Every Edmontonian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why our government is investing in projects like Tweddle Place to increase housing supply, accelerate construction, and deliver high-quality rental homes that families can afford. By working in partnership with local builders and community leaders, we are helping more people find stability while strengthening Edmonton's neighbourhoods and supporting our city's continued growth." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada
"Tweddle Place is a strong example of what can be achieved in partnership with the federal government when working together to address housing supply. With this financing through the Apartment Construction Loan Program delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, we are able to accelerate construction and deliver 130 high-quality, accessible and energy efficient rental homes for Edmonton families in an established infill neighbourhood that has not seen new multi-family residential development in many years. The added commercial component of the project will also provide opportunities for amenities such as Child Care Centers. Purpose-built rental housing is essential to long-term affordability, and we are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to bring more attainable housing options to our city and our community." – Raj Dhunna, COO, Regency Developments
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Also from this source
Share this article