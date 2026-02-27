EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced over $34 million in funding to help build 130 secure, rental homes in Edmonton. Called Tweddle Place and located at 2021 Millbourne Road West NW in Edmonton, this project will consist of 2 four-story buildings along with commercial space that can accommodate childcare centers, and will be designed to foster an inclusive and accessible living environment. A majority of the 130 units (79%) will be two-bedroom homes, with the remaining units being one-bedroom. All ground-floor units are designed to be accessible from grade level, promoting visibility and ensuring a high level of access for everyone, regardless of mobility challenges.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

"Every Edmontonian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why our government is investing in projects like Tweddle Place to increase housing supply, accelerate construction, and deliver high-quality rental homes that families can afford. By working in partnership with local builders and community leaders, we are helping more people find stability while strengthening Edmonton's neighbourhoods and supporting our city's continued growth." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Tweddle Place is a strong example of what can be achieved in partnership with the federal government when working together to address housing supply. With this financing through the Apartment Construction Loan Program delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, we are able to accelerate construction and deliver 130 high-quality, accessible and energy efficient rental homes for Edmonton families in an established infill neighbourhood that has not seen new multi-family residential development in many years. The added commercial component of the project will also provide opportunities for amenities such as Child Care Centers. Purpose-built rental housing is essential to long-term affordability, and we are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to bring more attainable housing options to our city and our community." – Raj Dhunna, COO, Regency Developments

The $55 billion Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs. As of September 2025, CMHC has committed $28.15 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 71,400 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households.

Funding provided for Tweddle Place includes: $34 million from the federal government, through the Apartment Construction Loan Program $2.9 million from 1896020 Alberta Ltd.



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

