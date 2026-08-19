Canada announces 14 new homes for youth at risk of homelessness in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of New Brunswick and the City of Saint John, announced over $4.5 million in combined funding to help build fourteen secure, supportive homes for youth at risk of homelessness in Saint John. Federal funding was provided through the Affordable Housing Fund.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside the Honourable John Dornan, Minister of Health and MLA for Saint John Portland-Simonds, and Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (TBC)

"We are committed to working across governments, and across sectors, to offer housing help for those who need it most. This project will quickly create homes for some of Saint John's most vulnerable residents – young people whose need is greatest, and urgent. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." – The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"We know there are many young people who need support to avoid becoming unhoused. Our government is working with partners at other levels of government, and in the community, to connect people across the province with the resources they need." – The Honourable John Dornan, Minister of Health and MLA for Saint John Portland-Simonds

"Youth are our future and we must invest in our future now! By working together with our federal and provincial partners, we are building stability, support, and hope for at risk youth in Saint John. Housing is a key indicator of future success. These 14 new homes will make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people and increase the resilience of our community for years to come." – Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John

"For young people, having a safe and affordable place to call home provides the stability they need to build their future. This project is an important investment not only in housing, but in young people and in the future of our community. Unified Saint John Housing Co-operative is proud to be creating more affordable housing options in Saint John, and we are grateful for the federal investment that is helping make this project a reality." -- Emmanuelle Proud-Thomson, President, Unified Saint John Housing Co-operative

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for the project is as follows: $3.3 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.1 million from the New Brunswick Housing Corporation $145,000 from the City of Saint John



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]