KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong : Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, millions more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help double the pace of homebuilding over the next decade to increase housing supply, alongside other measures. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. This new federal agency will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

To that end the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) provides fully repayable low-interest loans to catalyse the construction of more rental units for middle-class Canadians.

Today, the federal government, along with the City of Kingston announced approximately $39 million in combined funding to help build 109 secure, rental homes in Kingston.

The homes, at 1752 Bath Road, will be in located in a 10-storey apartment building complex. It has 53 single bedroom and 56 double bedroom units The building is located right in front of public transit. It will also have 100 bicycle parking spots and several car-share parking spaces.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with our partners to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Canada. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, we are taking action to increase the supply of new rental housing by investing more than $36 million in the construction of 109 homes in Kingston. This is more than just construction, it's about creating opportunities for individuals and families to thrive, to grow, and to build their future with stability and dignity." – The Honourable Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Working with the federal government and CMHC enabled the developer to access financing that made 1752 Bath Road possible. Investments like this help expand housing options and address our community's housing challenges." – Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston

"The Martin Group remains strongly committed to delivering high-quality, purpose-built rental housing that responds to the needs of our community. Our goal is not only to create affordable housing but to provide quality housing that residents are proud to call home. This development stands as a clear example of the Federal Government's commitment to improving housing affordability and supply. This project would not have been possible without the support of CMHC's Apartment Construction Loan Program and the support of the City of Kingston. This three-way partnership will bring much-needed homes to Kingston and help ensure more residents have access to secure, attainable housing." – Andrew Martin, The Martin Group of Companies

The $55 billion Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs. As of June 2025, CMHC has committed $24.9 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 63,500 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 2028 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing.

is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. Funding provided for 1752 Bath Road is as follows: $36.6 million from the federal government, through the Apartment Construction Loan Program $190,000 from CMHC' Seed Funding $2.4 million from the City of Kingston



