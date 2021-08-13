REGINA, SK, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan continue to invest in infrastructure during this unprecedented time to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and create jobs to address the impact of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations announced funding to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in three provincial parks and nine Saskatchewan communities.

The SaskWater Highway 9 Regional Water Supply System project will construct a new water treatment plant and an approximate 55.3 km potable pipeline that will provide service to the communities of Preeceville, Sturgis, Stenen, Hyas, Norquay, Pelly, Crystal Lake, Clayton No.333, and Keys No.303. Initially, the proposed system will serve approximately 2,700 individuals, however it will have the potential to serve even more people, including The Key First Nation and other surrounding rural municipalities. The project will also upgrade existing groundwater wells, new wells, a wastewater lagoon, potable water storage, distribution pumps, install non-potable pipeline, and establish connection points for delivery for each community.

In Strasbourg, Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park will reconstruct its single cell facultative lagoon into a two-cell lagoon complete with synthetic, high-density polyethylene liners. Project works will include raising existing berms and rehabilitating various existing structures. The new lagoon will bring the park up to speed with federal and provincial wastewater treatment regulations and provide Rowan's Ravine with the capacity to meet current and future park needs.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing more than $23.6 million towards these projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream. Canada is contributing over $12.7 million and Saskatchewan is funding over $10.8 million. Proponents are also contributing more than $7.7 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

"This federal investment of over $12.7 million will help communities in Saskatchewan upgrade their drinking and wastewater infrastructure. Investing in high-quality water infrastructure that will last and meet the growing needs of the population is a key part of building healthy, resilient communities in Saskatchewan, and across Canada."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest nearly $11 million toward these drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects in three provincial parks and nine communities across Saskatchewan. This provincial investment will help create jobs, protect local economies, and provide clean drinking water and safe wastewater treatment services to Saskatchewan communities."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $969 million in over 550 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

