REGINA, SK, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan continue to invest in infrastructure during this extraordinary time to meet the needs of communities and create jobs in light of the impact of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of Minister Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $6.8 million in joint funding for 12 infrastructure projects across the province.

The funding will go toward replacing culverts and bridges across Saskatchewan that have reached the end of their service life. Rural bridges are key to the ability to efficiently move goods and services on the local transportation network. Replacing culverts reduces the risk of flooding, improves road conditions, and results in a more reliable rural road network.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in these projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as a further $716,974 to four of the projects under the Gas Tax Fund, for a combined federal investment of over $1.8 million. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is also contributing over $2.2 million toward these projects. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are $2.7 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Quotes

"This federal investment of more than $1.8 million will help replace bridges and culverts across Saskatchewan and allow our communities to build back better, while creating jobs and building stronger, more inclusive communities. By working with our provincial partners, we're delivering for rural communities in Saskatchewan, and across Canada."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"The Government of Saskatchewan's $2.2 million investment toward these transportation projects will support a more robust rural road network. Once completed, these bridges and culverts will allow for the efficient movement of goods, services and agricultural products in rural Saskatchewan, which will protect local economies recovering from the pandemic."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $776 million in over 1900 infrastructure projects in communities under 100,000 since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada and Saskatchewan announce investments in 12 rural bridge and culvert projects across the province

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in 12 projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as a further $716,974 to four of the projects under the Gas Tax Fund, for a combined federal investment of over $1.8 million. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $2.2 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are over $2.7 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $6.8 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Location Project Description Federal Contribution under RNIS (+ Federal Contribution under Gas Tax Fund) Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Baildon No. 131, Rural Municipality of Briercrest Woodbox Culvert Replacement Replace the existing woodbox culvert with three new culverts $72,326 $144,674 $217,000 Bjorkdale No. 426, Rural Municipality of Hamel Bridge Replace the existing timber bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Buckland No. 491, Rural Municipality of Buckland Bridge Replacement Replace the existing timber bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge $166,670 (+ $433,300) $333,330 $66,700 Canwood No. 494, Rural Municipality of Hilldrop Bridge Replacement Replace the existing treated timber bridge with three new culverts $66,660 (+ $173,340) $133,340 $26,660 Eyebrow No. 193, Rural Municipality of Bridge 18E Replacement Replace the existing timber bridge $124,988 (+ $67,981) $250,012 $307,019 Golden West No. 95, Rural Municipality of King Bridge Replacement Replace the existing timber bridge with a new culvert $55,011 $109,989 $165,000 Insinger No. 275, Rural Municipality of Wolf's Bridge Replacement Replace the existing bridge with a new steel structure $166,650 $333,350 $500,000 Parkdale No. 498, Rural Municipality of Russell's Coulee Culvert Replacement Replace three existing culverts $30,247 (+ $42,353) $60,503 $48,397 Swift Current No. 137, Rural Municipality of Grid 630 Bridge Replacement Replace the existing bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge $166,650 $333,350 $500,000 Torch River No. 488, Rural Municipality of C & D Culverts on Snowden Grid Replacement Replace two culverts $54,995 $110,005 $165,000 Torch River No. 488, Rural Municipality of Canyon on White Fox Grid Culvert Replacement Replace the culvert $36,663 $73,337 $110,000 Whiska Creek No. 106, Rural Municipality of Division 2 Bridge Replacement Replace the existing timber bridge with four new culverts $33,330 $66,670 $100,000 Total federal, provincial, and proponent funding $1,857,864 $2,281,860 $2,705,776

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Email: [email protected]

Web: Infrastructure Canada

