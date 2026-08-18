Canada and Quebec support community resilience to wildfires

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Communities across Canada continue to experience the effects of increasingly frequent and severe wildfires. To support local preparedness and resilience, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in measures that help reduce wildfire risks and protect people, infrastructure and natural environments.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Domestic Security and Minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit; and Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Environment, Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, announced a joint investment of $22 million over three years through the Canada–Quebec Agreement to Strengthen Community Resilience to Wildfires by Implementing Governance and Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Projects.

This funding will help communities better identify and address wildfire-related risks, notably by implementing practical measures at the local level, which can include managing vegetation and other combustibles near homes and critical infrastructure; strengthening municipal public safety plans; training local stakeholders; and increasing public awareness of actions residents can take to protect themselves.

By investing in risk prevention and reduction, the governments of Canada and Quebec are helping communities reduce potential damage, improve the public's safety and become more resilient to future wildfire events.

Quotes

"Wildfires pose a real threat to the safety, health and economic well-being of communities across Canada. Our government is committed to working with provinces, territories and partners to strengthen wildfire resilience, reduce risks and better protect Canadians. Today's investment with Quebec will help communities take practical action to reduce wildfire risks and build resilience for years to come."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Quebec has been severely affected by wildfires in recent years, particularly in 2023. Once again this year, SOPFEU teams were mobilized to respond and were able to count on the support of firefighters from other provinces to lend a hand. The roles were reversed once the situation in Quebec was under control, as our neighbours are facing critical incidents. Wildfires pose a major risk and require adequate preparation. By focusing on concrete actions tailored to local circumstances, we are strengthening the protection of the population and infrastructure in regions exposed to this risk. Thanks to funding provided by the Government of Quebec, in collaboration with the federal government, we will be able to implement further measures to prevent forest fires and mitigate their consequences."

Ian Lafrenière

Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Domestic Security and Minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"The effects of climate change, such as wildfires and floods caused by heavy rainfall, are becoming more severe and frequent and are putting our resilience to the test. These investments represent another concrete step toward enabling our communities to adapt and better equipping them to cope with these events, which pose serious risks to the safety of Quebecers."

Pascale Déry

Quebec's Minister of Environment, Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Quick Facts

The federal government and the Government of Quebec are both providing over $11 million through the Canada–Quebec Agreement to Strengthen Community Resilience to Wildfires by Implementing Governance and Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Projects.

Federal funding comes from the Resilient Communities through FireSmart program. FireSmart Canada is a national program delivered by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre that empowers Canadians to increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfires and minimize their negative impacts. It offers resources, programs and recommendations designed to help individuals, landscape planners, forest managers and other protect homes and communities from wildfires.

The Government of Quebec's contribution is made possible through the Cadre pour la prévention de sinistres, in response to actions A1-160 and A1-170 of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy's Implementation Plan. The funding comes primarily from carbon market revenues and aims to mitigate risks related to wildfires.

Through this joint investment, the Government of Quebec is taking or has taken the following actions: Support municipalities in implementing measures to mitigate risks associated with wildfires; Improve wildfire prevention and adaptation practices, in line with measures implemented by municipalities; Increase communication activities to raise public awareness about wildfire risks; and Develop prevention and mitigation tools for the public.

Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]