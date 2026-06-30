Canada and Quebec reach an agreement for the recovery and protection of caribou

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature; and Pascale Déry, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, announced they have reached an agreement for the recovery and protection of caribou in Quebec. This agreement includes funding of $25 million over five years from the Government of Canada.

This funding will be in addition to the Government of Quebec's investments totalling $59.5 million for 2024-–2028 to support the deployment of conservation measures.

The caribou is a species of ecological and cultural importance in Canada. It is central to the identity and culture of Indigenous peoples and holds a strong attachment to Canadians. Canada and Quebec intend to consult and involve Quebec's Indigenous communities in implementing actions for the recovery of the species, which include, in particular:

Habitat management , including protecting habitats from natural disturbances, restoring habitats, and designating protected or conserved areas

, including protecting habitats from natural disturbances, restoring habitats, and designating protected or conserved areas Population management , including managing and maintaining existing maternity conservation pens, developing infrastructure, and monitoring and managing predators

, including managing and maintaining existing maternity conservation pens, developing infrastructure, and monitoring and managing predators Participation of Indigenous communities in understanding the species, including monitoring and managing populations, implementing habitat management, projects for increasing knowledge, developing and distributing tools to raise awareness, and knowledge-sharing workshops

In addition, the Government of Canada also committed $15 million over five years to Quebec's Indigenous communities for the recovery of caribou or its habitat in Quebec.

Quebec has 17 caribou populations divided into three ecotypes--woodland, migratory, and mountain--and is actively learning to better protect them. At the same time, the Quebec government has implemented a series of concrete actions, including the captivity of the most vulnerable populations to halt their decline, which has even led to growth in some cases, particularly in Charlevoix and Gaspésie, where numbers are increasing.

In addition to these actions, many protected areas have been created and protected throughout Quebec, helping preserve caribou populations and their habitats.

Quotes

"We believe that collaboration is the key to achieving sustainable results for caribou. With this agreement, the Government of Canada is supporting the actions that will be implemented by Quebec for the recovery and protection of the species on its territory. Together, in collaboration with Indigenous peoples, we can ensure the survival of this iconic species."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The caribou is an important part of Quebec and Canada's natural heritage, as well as in the culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples. By working with the Government of Quebec and Indigenous peoples, we are helping to recover and protect this iconic species for the benefit of present and future generations. This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to take action while advancing the goals of A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature and helping to halt biodiversity loss."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"With this new agreement, we are taking an important step forward in our efforts to protect and restore caribou populations. In recent years, our government has introduced several measures to monitor and protect this species and its habitat. The long-term monitoring program for woodland and mountain caribou in Gaspésie is among the most comprehensive in the country."

– Pascale Déry, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

"This agreement demonstrates that it is possible to advance shared priorities when governments work together, respecting each other's responsibilities. Quebec has the expertise, tools, and knowledge necessary to ensure the protection of caribou on its territory. The federal government's support will strengthen the measures already implemented by Quebec and support the essential participation of Indigenous communities. This is a concrete collaboration, for the benefit of biodiversity and future generations."

– Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations

Quick facts

The agreement between Canada and Quebec covers all caribou ecotypes: boreal caribou (also called woodland caribou), Gaspésie mountain caribou, and migratory caribou.

Quebec has approximately 15% of Canada's boreal caribou population.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Simon Savignac, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, 438-341-2255, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, 418-521-3991, [email protected]