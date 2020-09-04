LAVAL, QC, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, as well as Christopher Skeete, Member for Sainte-Rose, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding of two infrastructure projects to upgrade municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems in the Laval region.

These projects involve replacing close to nine kilometers of drinking water, storm water and wastewater pipes, installing new storm water pipes as well as associated road restoration and roadway landscaping. The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.6 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $4.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. The City of Laval will contribute 2.3 million to these projects.

These federal–provincial contributions, announced by both governments on August 20, are part of a significant $637.8 million investment to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"In collaboration with our provincial and regional partners, we are implementing two projects in Laval to ensure safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater collection systems. Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is vital to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"When it comes to water management, residents of Laval expect sound environmental practices. It is for this reason that investing in essential services, such as water infrastructure, is vital to building healthy communities. With today's announcement, we are ensuring Laval residents have a sustainable, reliable and resilient drinking water and wastewater infrastructure."

Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan

"This announcement demonstrates our commitment to providing a pleasant and prosperous living environment in all regions of Quebec. There is a significant need to modernize our water infrastructure and I am proud of the work accomplished so far. It is through collaboration with our municipal partners that we implement vital projects for the benefit of the citizens of today and tomorrow. "

Andrée Laforest, ministre des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation

"We should be delighted with the announcement of these investments in Laval. The replacement of water pipes in the city will not only modernize aging infrastructure, but will also help reduce significant water loss from underground networks. This is a win-win situation for both the economy and the environment"

Christopher Skeete, Member for Sainte-Rose and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, on behalf of Benoit Charette, Member for Deux-Montagnes, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Laval region.

"Government investments are essential to ensure the maintenance and quality of our municipal infrastructures. Thanks to this significant financial help, we will be able to carry out essential work. We thank both the governments of Québec and Canada for this contribution."

Marc Demers, maire de Laval

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

