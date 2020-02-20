Canada and Quebec are investing in the long-term sustainability of a key road link in northern Quebec

CHISASIBI, QC, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Making strategic investments in infrastructure projects that meet the specific needs of rural and northern communities is key to building stronger and more inclusive communities where everyone can succeed.

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, today announced a joint investment to replace 31 culverts on Chisasibi Road in northern Quebec.

This road is the only access road to the Cree Nation of Chisasibi, which has a population of approximately 6,000 residents. Several culverts have reached the end of their useful life and need to be replaced to ensure the sustainability of the road link and reduce the risk of interruptions in the transportation of food to this community.

The total cost of the project is more than $6.2 million. The Government of Canada is investing nearly $2.9 million in this project under the Rural and Northern Communities stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $3.4 million under the Plan québécois des infrastructures 2019-2029.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to recognize our contribution to this project, which will help maintain access to this important region of northern Quebec and improve food security in the Cree Nation of Chisasibi. We have big plans to develop our regions because they are the driving force behind our country's success. That is why we are ensuring that they receive their fair share of infrastructure funding to improve the quality of life of all Canadians."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I am especially proud of our contribution to this road infrastructure project because facilitating access to the territory north of the 49th parallel is essential for our government. As well, we are happy to contribute to the very important improvement of the safety and comfort of this road for its users. We firmly believe that the Nord-du-Québec region will continue its development thanks to investments in strategic projects like this one."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"The rehabilitation of this vital road illustrates our government's commitment to maintaining the quality of our transportation infrastructure throughout northern Quebec. These investments will help ensure safe access to the region for all, and especially for the residents of Chisasibi."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"By carrying out this work, we are providing safe road access to the community. Our government is demonstrating that northern development is a priority. I am proud to represent this district and to present these projects to the National Assembly."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

"We are particularly pleased with this announcement, as the work that will be carried out as a result of this investment will make the access road to our community safer for residents, but also for the transportation of goods, and for tourist activities. This investment clearly demonstrates the willingness of our governments to take significant action to encourage growth in the Nord-du-Québec region."

Davey Bobbish, Chief of the Cree Nation of Chisasibi

"The James Bay and Chisasibi Roads are important assets of the Société de développement de la Baie-James since they are essential to the development of the Nord-du-Québec region. In this sense, we are delighted that both levels of government share this vision by investing in ensuring the sustainability of this road link."

Alain Coulombe, Chief Executive Officer of the Société de développement de la Baie-James

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, public transit projects, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the Government of is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, public transit projects, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities, such as projects for facilities to ensure food security, local road safety and improved broadband connectivity.

The James Bay Region Development and Municipal Organization Act, which created the SDBJ, was adopted by the Quebec National Assembly in 1971. As a result, the SDBJ has been in existence for more than 45 years. Its mission is to promote, from a sustainable development perspective, economic development, improvement and exploitation of natural resources other than hydroelectric resources under Hydro-Québec's mandate, of the James Bay territory. It may, in particular, encourage, support and participate in the implementation of projects toward these ends.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html



Infrastructure Canada investments – Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Plan québécois des infrastructures 2019-2029 (PQI) : https://www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/PDF/budget_depenses/19-20/fr/8-Infrastructures_publiques_Quebec.pdf



