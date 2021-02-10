HAMPSHIRE, PE, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Easter, member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; and Leo MacDonald, Carpentry teacher at Bluefield High School, announced funding for a new dust collector at Bluefield High School.

The project will support the school's busy carpentry trades program by connecting numerous pieces of equipment to a new dust collector. The new collector will ensure students and staff have access to a modern, efficient and healthy learning space. The project will also create good jobs at a time when Prince Edward Island residents need it most.

The Government of Canada is investing $228,000 towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $57,000.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is investing in Prince Edward Island's public infrastructure to boost our economy and keep Islanders healthy. The new dust collector at Bluefield High School will provide students and staff with a safe environment to work and learn in. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Island schools are some of our most important infrastructure. Ensuring students have a safe and healthy work environment is always a priority."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $367 million in 134 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 134 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

