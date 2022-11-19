THREE RIVERS, PE, Nov. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Thomas Annear, President of the Montague Curling Club, announced over $264,000 in joint funding for upgrades to the Montague Curling Club in Three Rivers.

The funding announced today will enhance the building's accessibility features for all users ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Improvements include the addition of a ramp at the entrance, upgrades to the back exit as well as the addition of a new elevator. Funding will also support upgrades to the facility's ice-making equipment to ensure athletes have access to safer and smoother ice conditions.

Once completed, the facility will offer a welcoming venue for athletes and visitors and encourage residents to stay active for generations to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Recreation and sports are essential for building strong and connected communities. These improvements to the Montague Curling Club will help us to welcome athletes and visitors into an updated and inclusive facility for the 2023 Canada Winter Games and provide residents with a great space to connect and stay active for many years beyond the Games."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment will support our local curling community and expand Three River's potential to host large-scale events like the 2023 Canada Winter Games. The Province of Prince Edward Island is pleased to be able to support community infrastructure projects, like the Montague Curling Club, as we continue to strengthen our rural communities."

The Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"We are really pleased to see these necessary upgrades to our facility. Having the proper equipment to offer a welcoming, competitive atmosphere will be an asset to our curling club and the area. We look forward to hosting the mixed doubles event at the 2023 Canada Winter Games and are looking ahead to future opportunities."

Thomas Annear, President of the Montague Curling Club

The Government of Canada is investing more than $106,000 in this project. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing more than $88,000 and the Montague Regional Athletic Complex Association is investing over $70,000 .

is investing more than in this project. The Government of is contributing more than and the Montague Regional Athletic Complex Association is investing over . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $23 billion for over 5,200 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than for over 5,200 projects in communities across the country. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $17.7 million in 29 recreation projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

in 29 recreation projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. To date more than $1.2 billion in federal funding has been approved through the program for community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects across the country.

in federal funding has been approved through the program for community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

