WOODSTOCK, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of over three million dollars to deliver 30 affordable housing units in Woodstock. Funding for the projects flows through the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

These 30 homes are part of two separate projects aimed at addressing urgent housing needs in the community.

The project located at 175 Springbank Avenue North, once complete, will deliver 23 affordable units targeted towards seniors and single women with children. The joint COCHI and OPHI funding of $1,111,500 is being used to support 11 of the 23 affordable units, with 45 units total in the building.

The 52-unit residential apartment building located at 785 Southwood Way includes 37 homes for seniors, single women, and women with children. The federal and provincial government have jointly invested $1,915,856 to support 19 of the 37 affordable units.

The building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units within a four-storey design that includes shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

Quotes:

"We are committed to working across all levels of government to deliver housing support for those who need it most. These projects will quickly create much-needed homes in Oxford County and help strengthen the community for years to come. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." - The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government continues to work hand-in-hand with our federal partners to provide better housing outcomes for everyone in Ontario. Today's announcement is the latest example of our commitment to Protect Ontario and ensure everyone has access to a safe and affordable home, tailored to their specific needs." - The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Everyone deserves to live in a safe and well-maintained building. This funding will make a real difference for vulnerable residents by giving them the housing assistance and supports that meet their needs. When we invest in community housing, we're investing in healthier, stronger communities for everyone." - Ernie Hardeman, Member of Provincial Parliament, Oxford

"The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) are key initiatives that aim to enhance housing affordability, protect tenants, and expand the supply of community housing right here in the City of Woodstock. I'm thankful for the collaborations at all levels of government to make this happen." Jerry Acchione, Mayor, City of Woodstock

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10 year, $115 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2025, the federal government has committed $74.08 billion to support the creation of over 183,200 units and the repair of over 328,800 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10 year, $115 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a funding initiative under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378 million in federal OPHI funding to help protect, renew and expand community housing and support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

is a funding initiative under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378 million in federal OPHI funding to help protect, renew and expand community housing and support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable. Funding provided for 785 Southwood Way is as follows: $988,095 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative $927,761 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative

Funding provided for 175 Springbank Avenue North is as follows: $25,100 from CMHC's Seed Funding program $477,565 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative $633,935 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative



Additional Information:

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

