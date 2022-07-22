NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Michael Parsa, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing, marked the grand opening of 6388 Hawkins Street.

Through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), a joint program funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $2.65 million in funding to support the creation of 24 affordable homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as $106,000 in SEED funding. The Province of Ontario contributed $960,000.

Owned and operated by Niagara Regional Housing, the low-rise apartment complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units also includes a Housing First Unit. 'Housing First' is a recovery-oriented approach to ending homelessness that centres on quickly moving people experiencing homelessness into independent and permanent housing, while providing additional ongoing supports and services as needed in order to improve client outcomes and keep them successfully housed.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue our efforts to create more affordable housing and provide the appropriate supports for those who need it most, including here in Niagara Falls. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to work with our provincial partners, including the Government of Ontario to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Niagara Falls. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our nearly $4.4 billion investments over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have home that meets their needs and budget, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government." - The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The shortage of housing supply impacts everyone. Our government is committed to supporting vulnerable Ontarians through Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and by working diligently with all levels of government. Everyone deserves a home that meets their needs and budget." - The Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario's Associate Minister for Housing

"Our government is working hard to ensure every person in Ontario has access to safe and attainable housing. The province continues to work with our regional partners, including the Niagara Region, to find ways to create more attainable homes that meet the needs of local residents. The completion of these new affordable units in Niagara Falls is part of that commitment." - Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. This includes funding towards the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. This project is receiving $3.6 million in joint federal and provincial funding.

OPHI is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.

The Province has provided over $1.2 billion through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF), to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in affordable housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The Regional Municipality of Niagara has been allocated over $21 million through this fund.

Ontario has allocated nearly $4.4 billion over the past three years as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

