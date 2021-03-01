Canada and Ontario invest to improve safety and accessibility at the Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Arif Virani, Member of Parliament for Parkdale—High Park, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine Hogarth, Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Victor Willis, Executive Director of the Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre, announced joint funding for accessibility and safety improvements to Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre (PARC).

The Government of Canada is investing more than $590,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $490,000, while PARC is providing more than $390,000 toward this project.

Building improvements include upgrading the Centre's HVAC system to improve air quality, renovating the west building entrance to include an accessibility ramp to accommodate those with mobility restrictions, and adding insulation to exterior walls to create a more energy efficient and comfortable indoor climate all year-round. Project work will also include waterproofing the building's foundation and connecting a sump pump to the municipal storm system.

Once complete, building renovations will improve health and safety conditions for staff, clients, and visitors, creating a safe and welcoming space where community members can share experiences, participate in quality recreation and community programming, and learn valuable skills.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive, sustainable and resilient. These improvements allow PARC to continue their great work of providing invaluable services and programming to youth, seniors newcomers, and unemployed in an inclusive and sustainable facility. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Arif Virani, Member of Parliament for Parkdale—High Park, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre is an integral part of the community and Ontario is pleased to provide more than $490,000 toward this project. These building improvements will go a long way to making this an even better place for Parkdale to come together."

Christine Hogarth, Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"PARC has been a community anchor and hub for the past 20 years. The building is 90 years old and as the need for this work became apparent it is not the type of expenditure and investment that is easy for a charity like PARC to undertake. This allows the organization to improve its infrastructure so that it can continue to serve the many people in the community that depend on accessing this important resource."

Victor Willis, Executive Director, Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

