ATIKAMEKSHENG ANISHNAWBEK, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19; on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Chief of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, announced joint funding for improvements to the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek community centre.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $202,000 in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $49,400, with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek contributing over $17,900.

As part of the project, the community centre's kitchen, gym and washrooms will be refurbished with energy-efficient equipment, appliances, and material. These upgrades will reduce operation and maintenance costs and extend the life of the community centre, which continues to serve as a place of recreation, training, and culture for Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

"Investments in safe and modern recreation infrastructure are key to building healthy and resilient communities, while also strengthening community connections and providing valuable services. These upgrades to the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek community centre ensure friends and families will have a safe, energy efficient, and accessible space to gather for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to join Chief Nootchtai and our federal partners to celebrate this investment in the local community centre. This funding will help ensure Atikameksheng Anishnawbek has a modern and accessible space for cultural and recreational activities. The value of these upgrades cannot be underestimated, as they contribute to sustainable infrastructure that will serve the community for many years to come."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Atikameksheng Anishnawbek is pleased to receive federal and provincial funding to update and renovate the Community Centre in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. It is a focal point for our Nation and the funding will provide much needed upgrades to enable the Community Centre to continue to serve as a place of recreation, training, and culture for the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek community. Miigwetch"

Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Chief of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,785 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,785 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

