Canada and Ontario invest in upgrades and repairs to the Tam Heather Curling Club in Toronto

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Guildwood, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park ,on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto announced joint funding to support the rehabilitation of the Tam Heather Curling Club in Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $900,000, while the City of Toronto is contributing more than $700,000 toward this project.

Project work will include the replacement of various building systems including both HVAC and life safety systems, improvements to various interior finishes, as well as a number of accessibility upgrades including a refurbished accessible change room in the basement level and an accessible access route from the tennis bubble to the building. These improvements will make the Tam Heather Curling Club more energy efficient and accessible while providing an opportunity for expanding community recreational programming in improved spaces.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in recreational infrastructure is vital to ensuring Torontonians have access to a healthy, active lifestyle. The improvements to the Tam Heather Curling Club will increase the lifespan of the facility and make it more accessible for all residents of the community. This will help them to stay active and enhance social connections. Our government's infrastructure plan will invest in projects that improve the lives of Canadians, create jobs across the country, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Guildwood, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As we rebuild the economy, the Ontario government is proud to invest in Tam Heather Curling Club, home to the largest senior men's curling league in the world. This investment will help upgrade and modernize existing infrastructure to better serve Scarborough residents. Supporting recreational infrastructure projects in Scarborough helps to build an inclusive community and promote a healthy and active lifestyle."

Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I am pleased to announce this joint funding project to support the rehabilitation of the Tam Heather Curling Club. This funding is another example of how the City's good cooperation with the other governments is helping our communities. This investment will help support the sport of curling by ensuring access to curling ice. Maintaining existing City assets in a state of good repair is key to ensuring curling remains a viable winter sport option for Torontonians."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in over 3,400 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,400 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Louise Brunet, Operations Manager, Office of the Mayor, City of Toronto, 647-460-4870, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

