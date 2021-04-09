BURLINGTON, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Effie Triantafilopoulos, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington; and Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington, announced joint funding for the revitalization of the Civic Square in downtown Burlington.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.9 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.6 million, while the City of Burlington is investing over $1.3 million.

The work involves the replacement of the existing pavement and stairs with a new, fully accessible and barrier-free surface. The existing fountain will be replaced with a new water feature, and trees will be planted to provide a healthy canopy. Further, new seating will be installed, and the outdoor mechanical and electrical systems upgraded.

This investment will support the City of Burlington's efforts to make the Civic Square an accessible, safe and inclusive gathering and event space where festivals and community programming can be offered to all residents and visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Inclusive public spaces play a vital role in community development and connection. Today's investment to revitalize the Civic Square ensures residents will have access to a modern, reliable public space that builds a strong, dynamic and integrated community for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Inclusive, accessible gathering spaces are the heart of any community, and vital to healthy, vibrant, safe and successful communities that are better equipped to restore growth, create jobs, build a greener, more competitive and resilient economy and repair the damage done by the pandemic. Together, the federal government and its provincial and municipal partners are working hard to ensure strategic investments in community infrastructure upgrades create inclusive communal spaces like Burlington's Civic Square for all to enjoy."

Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington

"Burlington's downtown City Hall and Civic Square provide an important gathering place for our community. This much needed investment will create a new outdoor space that encourages people to come together to celebrate our vibrant and dynamic community. That's why I've actively supported and pushed to fund this revitalization project."

Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Ontario Government is supporting this local project by providing $1.6 million to help revitalize Burlington's Civic Square and make it safer and more accessible. For years to come, these community improvements will allow the civic square to continue to be a place for families and seniors to gather for community festivals and celebrations."

Effie Triantafilopoulos, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington

"Burlington's Civic Square is a beloved gathering space where our entire community comes together for countless events including flag raisings, concerts, festivals and friendship. The investment in its revitalization will create even more opportunity for the community to connect and engage with one another for decades to come. I appreciate the ongoing support and importance of this project to all members of council including Councillor Lisa Kearns, in whose ward Civic Square resides, and extend our collective gratitude to our partners in the provincial and federal governments for this welcomed and vital funding."

Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,870 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,870 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the Government of Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the Government of is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Jeff Crowder, Communications Advisor, City of Burlington, 905-320-6178, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

