TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, The Honourable Judy Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stan Cho, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Willowdale, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced joint funding for improvements to the Downsview Arena in Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing $704,429 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $586,965 while the City of Toronto is contributing $469,678.

The project includes state of good repair works to building components such as the rink pad surface, refrigeration plant, roof, exterior stair, retaining wall, and windows, in addition to accessibility improvements. This work will extend the lifespan and improve the quality of the Downsview arena, and will also allow residents to have better access to skating programs, youth ice sports, and public skating for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Community recreational facilities play a vital role in community wellbeing. Today's investment for upgrades to the Downsview Arena in Toronto will provide residents with an accessible and modern recreational facility where they can enjoy many more years of great skating activities, and programs, while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Judy Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Downsview Arena has been a community recreational hub for generations, and in recent weeks, it has taken on an important role as the temporary home of Humber River Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination site. I am confident we will soon get back to skating, hockey, and other recreational programs, and today's investment will ensure this facility can deliver those activities for generations to come."

Stan Cho, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Willowdale

"We've learned over the last year how critical recreation is to the wellbeing of Toronto residents as an outlet for them to get physical activity and fresh air. This joint funding project will allow us to renovate and improve the Downsview Arena, a valued asset in the community and will help us ensure that our amenities can continue to serve future generations. This funding and work will extend the lifespan and improve the quality of the arena, allowing the community to have better access to skating programs, youth ice sports and public skating for years to come."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,880 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

