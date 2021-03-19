FRENCH RIVER, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship Gisèle Pageau, Mayor of the Municipality of French River, announced joint funding to rehabilitate and renovate the Alban Community Centre.

The project includes the addition of a generator and an updated kitchen with new appliances. In addition, audio/visual equipment will be installed, the roof and boiler system replaced while improvements to the interior and exterior design and façade will enhance curb appeal and extend the lifespan of the facility. The project will allow for more residents and vulnerable populations to enjoy the Alban Community Centre for cultural, ceremonial, and active living events.

The Government of Canada is investing $438,720 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $365,563 in funding while the Municipality of French River is contributing $292,517.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreational facilities are the heart of Canada's towns and cities. Federal support to improve the Alban Community Centre will breathe new life into this vital community hub. Upgrades to the facility will ensure local residents have an accessible space to gather with family and friends, and enjoy cultural experiences for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Province is committed to bringing infrastructure investments to Ontario communities and supporting recreational infrastructure projects to help make our communities stronger and more inclusive, while also creating jobs. Today's investment will contribute to renewing the Alban Community Centre so it can better help people maintain their physical, mental and social health for years to come."

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This is outstanding news for the French River community. These monies will allow us to enhance our emergency management preparedness, upgrade much-needed equipment and repairs but more importantly, provide our community with a centre that promotes active living and cultural experiences by partnering with various groups in our municipality. We are extremely appreciative of the Federal and Provincial governments for supporting such an exceptional project."

Her Worship Gisèle Pageau, Mayor of the Municipality of French River

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (i.e. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (i.e. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (i.e. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (i.e. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (i.e. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (i.e. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Marc Gagnon, Chief Administrative Officer, Municipality of French River, 705-898-2294 ex 205, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

