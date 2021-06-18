AJAX, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Rod Phillips, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax, announced joint funding to improve two recreation facilities in Ajax, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.3 million toward these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $1.1 million, while the Town of Ajax is providing over $895,000 to these projects.

The first project is the retrofit of the Ajax Community Centre basketball court. Work includes replacing court pavement, upgrading lighting, and making the court more accessible to improve public safety. The second project is the renovation of the cricket clubhouse and pitch at the Downtown Ajax Sports Campus. Improvements include the replacement of the clubhouse roof, and updating changerooms, washrooms, and the kitchen. The facility will also undergo extensive upgrades that will improve accessibility, modify spectator seating, entranceways and walkways, enhance signage and lighting, and renovate practice facilities. This project will greatly improve the quality of cricket facilities while ensuring that all community members can enjoy watching, learning, and playing cricket for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"The investments made through Canada's Infrastructure Plan to improve the Ajax Community Centre and Downtown Ajax Sports Campus provides tremendous opportunities for our community. This will help Ajax residents stay active, engage in outdoor sports, host events that bring the community together and stimulate the local economy. With supports for thousands of similar projects across the country, Canada's Infrastructure Plan helps create jobs and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am excited about this significant investment to improve Ajax's sports facilities, thanks to a combined effort of our provincial, federal, and local governments. This funding will greatly improve the basketball courts at the Ajax Community Centre and provide much-needed upgrades to the cricket facilities at the Ajax Sports Campus. The diverse recreational needs of Ajax families will be well-served by modern facilities that we can all be proud of."

Rod Phillips, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

Today's investment is a great example of government partnership delivering enhanced outdoor recreational facilities for our growing and diverse community. The upgrades to the Town's cricket facility and basketball court supports our vision of more inclusive and accessible spaces in the heart of Downtown Ajax. On behalf of Ajax Council, I would like to thank the Governments of Canada and Ontario for their support towards increasing recreation opportunities for our residents.

His Worship Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in over 3,400 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,400 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

