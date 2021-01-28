ST-EUGÈNE, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Stéphane Sarrazin, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell; and His Worship Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury announced funding for improvements to the storm water system in the Village of St-Eugène.

The Government of Canada is investing $516,512 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $430,383. East Hawkesbury is contributing $191,238 and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell is providing $153,146.

The project involves the replacement of approximately one kilometre of storm sewer and 45 catch basins with sumps. In addition, 200 metres of mountable curb will be added on Fatima Street, and 200 metres of sidewalks will be replaced and extended on Labrosse Street.

This project will benefit residents by improving the condition and performance of the storm sewer system, which will help to prevent backups in basements and flooding of private septic systems.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. These important upgrades to the storm water management system will help keep the residents of St-Eugène safe and healthy while better protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to support our municipal partners by making investments in their local infrastructure when they need it the most. Today's over $430,000 provincial investment in the Town of East Hawkesbury will not only help enhance their storm water system, but will also improve access and safety to pedestrian sidewalks for the residents of East Hawkesbury."

Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Mayor Robert Kirby, on behalf of all the Council members and the residents of the Township of East Hawkesbury wants to thank, Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, Francis Drouin, the Federal Government of Canada and the Provincial Government of Ontario for their support. For a small community like us, your financial aid is needed and very appreciated."

Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury

"The United Counties of Prescott and Russell appreciates the financial support from the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario in improving the infrastructure in our region, as well as the opportunity to collaborate as a funding partner on such important initiatives. The improvement of our storm sewer systems is critical to our residents' ability to work, live and prosper here in Prescott and Russell."

Stéphane Sarrazin, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,760 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,760 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

