The former Rosedale Public School, located at 90 Chapelle Avenue, is being transformed into a nine-unit housing development. It will include a community hub for local social services, a gymnasium, a child care centre and an EarlyON Child and Family Centre. The building, adjacent to a municipal park, also includes wider halls, automatic entrance doors, and one fully accessible unit.

The project will be partially funded through the joint federal and provincial Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH) and Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI). Both programs give local communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

"Our Government is committed to working with Ontario to develop and implement local solutions to housing here in Sault Ste. Marie. This investment is helping local residents access the safe and affordable housing that meets their needs and they can afford." – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament, Sault Ste. Marie

"Ontario is working hard to build a strong community housing system that supports our most vulnerable citizens. Converting an old school building into much-needed affordable housing is a great example of this community finding creative and flexible solutions to increase housing options for seniors in Sault Ste. Marie." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Now more than ever, it is important that we come together to support our seniors. We recognize and honour their knowledge, experience and the contributions they have made – and continue to make – to build the province that we enjoy today. This investment will help to ensure that older adults have the opportunity to age in their community and remain healthy, active and socially engaged." – Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

"This investment in Sault Ste. Marie will help those in need find stable housing and access to local social services. This is an innovative and flexible solution – and I congratulate all those who have been involved with the Rosedale project for their commitment to improving the lives of others." – Ross Romano, Member of Provincial Parliament, Sault Ste. Marie

The Investment in Affordable Housing Program provides funding for affordable housing projects across Ontario . The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative builds on the success of the Investment in Affordable Housing program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability.

. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative builds on the success of the Investment in Affordable Housing program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability. Funding for the child care centre and the EarlyON Child and Family Centre is being delivered through the Community-Based Early Years and Child Care Capital Program (CBCP). The child care centre is receiving $930,000 in funding to help provide up to 49 child care spaces. The EarlyON Child and Family Centre is receiving $620,000 in funding to help provide free, high-quality programs for families and children from birth to 6 years old.

in funding to help provide up to 49 child care spaces. The EarlyON Child and Family Centre is receiving in funding to help provide free, high-quality programs for families and children from birth to 6 years old. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Ontario is working hard to safely restart the economy and create jobs so that everyone can get back to work. Funding like this helps those most in need find stable housing and access to support services, such as counselling, addiction services and life-skills training.

is working hard to safely restart the economy and create jobs so that everyone can get back to work. Funding like this helps those most in need find stable housing and access to support services, such as counselling, addiction services and life-skills training. As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario .

government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is providing $510 million in funding to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

