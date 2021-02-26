THUNDER BAY, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The governments of Canada and Ontario are working together to deliver new affordable rental housing units in Thunder Bay. The joint funding of $750,000 will be delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and ensure more people have access to stable, affordable housing in their community.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) made the announcement today to celebrate completion of the project.

The six new affordable community housing units for older adults with disabilities at 1100 Lincoln Street were developed under the Rental Housing Component of the OPHI. A vacant commercial space in the building was converted into accessible residential apartments featuring roll-in showers, wheelchair-accessible kitchens and on-site amenities including scooter parking and charging stations

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to ensuring homes are accessible and energy efficient to meet the housing needs of local communities across this country, including right here in Thunder Bay. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. These new units will add vitally needed accessible and affordable homes to our community, giving more Canadians the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in Thunder Bay." – Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

"Our government knows how important it is to create fully accessible affordable housing in communities across Ontario. I'm proud that all levels of government were able to come together to bring this important project to life, and ensure that Thunder Bay has access to more of the affordable homes it needs." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We saw an opportunity to convert unused space in our residential building to accommodate individuals needing accessible housing, and we are so grateful to the Ontario Priority Housing Initiative for making this possible" – Lucy Kloosterhuis, Chair, The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB)

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home — this includes more than $12 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.





The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative was launched to support Ontario's Community Housing Renewal Strategy. It leverages federal investments under the National Housing Strategy's federal-provincial bilateral agreement.





Community Housing Renewal Strategy. It leverages federal investments under the National Housing Strategy's federal-provincial bilateral agreement. As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, Ontario is investing approximately $1.5 billion in 2020-21 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes $510 million in Social Services Relief Funding provided to 47 local Service Managers — the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board received an allocation of $4.84 million — and 2 Indigenous Program Administrators across the province to meet local needs, renovate and purchase facilities to create longer-term housing solutions, support people who are having difficulty paying rent and stop the spread of COVID-19.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.





Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster — leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars.





To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.





The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is the service system manager for Community Housing and the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative for the District of Thunder Bay . For more information, please visit: www.tbdssab.ca

