Canada and Ontario Announce Major Investment to Purchase More Wildfire Equipment

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - With another challenging wildfire season underway and wildfires increasing in frequency and severity across Canada — impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife — the Governments of Canada and Ontario are supporting Canadians and residents of Ontario who are threatened by wildfires.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Graydon Smith, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources, announced a joint investment of $64 million over four years through the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program (FMWCC) – Equipment Fund. Resilient Communities through FireSmart (RCF) Program.

This joint investment will support Ontario's efforts to purchase wildland firefighting equipment such as trucks, community protection kits and fuel systems. By procuring and upgrading specialized wildland firefighting equipment and hiring and training more personnel, Ontario will be better prepared to respond to wildfires. This result will enhance safety for communities and firefighters and improve the sharing of resources across Canada. To date, Ontario has purchased a variety of equipment, including pumps, weather stations, boats, trailers and all-terrain vehicles.

Keeping Canadians safe and healthy is a top priority for the Governments of Canada and Ontario. By working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires, ensure public safety and protect homes, livelihoods and lives.

Quotes

"The federal government is urgently working to respond to these fires by providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to address the challenges posed by wildfires. Today's announcement with the Government of Ontario highlights our commitment to working together to mitigate and respond to wildfires through the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program. Through tangible and fast-flowing funding, the Government of Canada is helping to address the current wildfire season and prepare for future challenges."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are investing in people, technology and equipment to strengthen our abilities this wildland fire season and to build our capacity for the future. The program will address immediate needs to purchase key wildland fire equipment and to hire and train staff so we can continue to be prepared to respond to wildland fires and protect communities."

The Honourable Graydon Smith

Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Both the federal government and Ontario are providing $32 million each over four years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund.

are providing each over four years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund. The Government of Canada is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond.

is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond. The FMWCC – Equipment Fund was launched in 2022 to proactively invest in and support provincial and territorial efforts in strengthening fire management capacities and capabilities across the country. By facilitating the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, such as fire crew trucks and personal protective equipment, the fund aims to increase capacity to respond to wildland fires.

Under Natural Resources Canada's FMWCC – Equipment Fund, provinces and territories must cost-share investments with the Government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training.

for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

