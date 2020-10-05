AYLESFORD, NS, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why the governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, and Anne McGuire, the Board Chair of Brigadoon Village, today announced funding to upgrade, expand and improve the Brigadoon Village.

Important infrastructure upgrades to Brigadoon will allow an additional 254 campers to be onsite and provide all campers with better access to safer facilities, staff, and support programs and activities. These improvements will allow more children to engage safely with fellow campers and enjoy summertime recreation in an educational setting.

The Government of Canada is investing $3 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $3 million while Brigadoon Village will raise the balance of the funding.

"Rural and smaller communities like Kings and Aylesford are such an important part of the fabric of this country. COVID-19 has impacted communities like these in a variety of unique ways. The upgrades to the Brigadoon Village camp will foster a sense of inclusion and empowerment for children living with chronic illnesses who deserve an extraordinary summer camp experience. The federal government is and will continue to invest in projects that improve the quality of life for all Nova Scotians."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The construction of these new buildings here at Brigadoon Village will ensure more kids get to enjoy the camp experience. By working together, we've accomplished something truly wonderful for campers – old and new. The addition of Dave's Place will provide a venue for campers to explore their artistic abilities through arts, crafts, music and theatre ensuring Brigadoon continues to be an extraordinary place for extraordinary kids."

The Honourable Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"Today's announced funding from our federal and provincial governments will allow Brigadoon to expand the programs that have transformed the lives of Atlantic Canadian children living with health conditions and other life challenges. Brigadoon will be able to create a brighter future for so many more children and a brighter future for our region as we give more extraordinary children the opportunity to experience all that Brigadoon will be able to offer."

Anne McGuire, Board Chair, Brigadoon Village

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The Government of Canada has invested more than $803 million in 191 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 191 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

