Canada and Nova Scotia invest in renewable energy infrastructure with three solar farms in Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay

MAHONE BAY, NS, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and Member of Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; His Worship David Devenne, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay, and His Worship Don Clarke, Mayor of the Town of Berwick, announced funding for the construction of three new solar farms in the towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay.

The project consists of building three solar farms, also known as solar gardens, in the Towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay, which will produce approximately 10GWh of clean, on-peak energy within the towns' distribution zones with enough energy to power 1,000 homes per year.

Once completed, the project will benefit the communities by increasing and diversifying the use of renewable energy, providing equitable access to this energy and producing 50% of their own electricity needs from clean sources.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $8.9 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $7.4 million, while the municipalities are collectively contributing more than $5.9 million.

"With over 1 million vaccines administered across Nova Scotia, we're on our way out of this pandemic. Now is the time to come together to build a more sustainable, more livable future for Canadians. Green energy projects like these solar gardens in Mahone Bay, Antigonish, and Berwick, are good for our communities in so many ways. They generate clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create good jobs. That's what Build Back Better means."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an important milestone for Mahone Bay and means residents can equitably participate in and benefit from utility-sized solar systems. Altogether, these projects will generate up to 10 gigawatt hours of energy annually and puts power in the hands of local residents, allowing them to become active partners in the pursuit of a clean energy future."

The Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and Member of Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg

"Along with the other towns and AREA, Mahone Bay has a proven track record of tackling the climate emergency. The investments in this project fit into our Greenhouse Gas Reduction Action Plan and enable Mahone Bay to take a leadership role among municipalities in solar energy, translating our concern for climate change into positive remedial action."

His Worship David Devenne, Mayor, Town of Mahone Bay

"The community solar garden will reduce emissions and help keep rates affordable for our citizens and businesses. This project builds on our success with AREA of affordably transitioning to renewable energy. Once complete, this project will push our share of municipally owned renewable energy to over 60 precent from wind, hydro and solar."

His Worship Don Clarke, Mayor, Town of Berwick

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

The Government of Canada has invested over $920 million in 286 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

