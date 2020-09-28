SYDNEY, NS, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why the governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney-Whitney Pier, and Carol Pendergast, Executive Director of the Horizon Achievement Centre, today announced funding to build a new facility for the Horizon Achievement Centre.

The new facility in Harbourside Commercial Park will meet the growing needs of the organization which provides vocational training and employment services for adults with intellectual disabilities or those who face employment barriers. The project will allow the organization to expand its services and the number of individuals it serves.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.6 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $2 million while the Horizon Achievement Centre is providing the balance of the funding.

Quotes

"Rural and smaller communities like Sydney are such an important part of the fabric of this country. COVID-19 has impacted communities like ours in a variety of unique ways. The new facility of the Horizon Achievement Centre will foster acceptance and inclusion for adults living with mental disabilities or facing employment barriers. The federal government is and will continue to invest in projects that improve the quality of life for all Nova Scotians."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This project and this organization have been one of my top priorities. By working together, we've accomplished something truly wonderful for Cape Breton - and today is a transformative day in building a more inclusive community here at home."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney-Whitney Pier

"On behalf of the Horizon Achievement Centre, its clients, management, staff and board, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the federal and provincial governments for your generous contribution to this project. This building project is an important investment in our community. It will promote community inclusion, and provide increased employment and enhanced training opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, in a modern accessible facility."

Carol Pendergast, Executive Director of the Horizon Achievement Centre

Quick facts

The new Horizon Achievement Centre is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in Nova Scotia receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada plan. Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project and the Glace Bay water and wastewater upgrades project.

receiving federal funding under the plan. Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project and the water and wastewater upgrades project. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The Government of Canada has invested more than $803 million in 191 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 191 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Nova Scotia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Krista Higdon, Communications Advisor, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

