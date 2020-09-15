HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and to ensure a safe, sustainable, and greener economic recovery. Nova Scotians have come together and done their part. These collective efforts have helped us during the pandemic, and will continue to do so as we work to build a healthy, more resilient, and more prosperous country for everyone.

Today, the Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Iain Rankin, Minister of Lands and Forestry and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Timberlea-Prospect, and Richard Zurawski, Councillor for District 12 for the Halifax Regional Municipality, announced funding for a new community recreation centre in Beechville.

This investment will allow for the design and construction of a community centre for residents of the communities of Beechville, Lakeside, and Timberlea. The new fully-accessible recreation and fitness facility will better support community needs and will replace the existing community centre that is nearing the end of its useful life.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million to this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $3.2 million. The recipient, the Halifax Regional Municipality, is contributing more than $2.6 million.

Quotes

"Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure promotes people's health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people will want to put down roots and do business. Residents of all ages in Beechville, Lakeside, and Timberlea will benefit from this new place to gather, connect, and engage in active and healthy activities, for years to come."

The Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community centres are the cornerstones of our neighbourhoods, and the foundation of fond memories for many Nova Scotia families. Our investment in the new, accessible Beechville Lakeside Timberlea community centre will encourage healthy, active lifestyles and help bring people in these areas closer together."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Minister of Lands and Forestry, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, the Honourable Chuck Porter

"This partnership with the provincial and federal governments will bring a much-needed rejuvenation to Beechville, Lakeside and Timberlea. The replacement of the current outdated recreation centre through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream will mean that residents will have a place of recreation, social engagement, education, and exercise that will rival the best facilities in Nova Scotia, and be a local hub for decades to come."

Richard Zurawski, Councillor for District 12, Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $799 million in 189 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 189 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

