HARBOUR GRACE, NL, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support healthy communities.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; Pam Parsons, Member of the House of Assembly for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave; His Worship Don Coombs, Harbour Grace Mayor, announced funding for two projects to provide residents with cleaner water and safer roads in Harbour Grace and Spaniard's Bay.

Residents of the Municipality of Harbour Grace will benefit from the replacement of water, sewer, and storm sewer mains and street upgrading, which will provide potable water that is safe for drinking, and sanitary sewer disposal for 42 residences.

In Spaniard's Bay, Pondside Road will also see upgrades, which include new culverts, repaving and the installation of an asphalt tack coat. These upgrades will increase and improve road safety for drivers.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.2 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $729,000.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and reliable water and wastewater as well as road infrastructure is vital to building healthy, resilient and inclusive communities. The projects announced today will protect our waterways and improve driving conditions for years to come. These projects will also provide quality jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, helping communities thrive once again."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am very pleased to work with the towns of Harbour Grace and Spaniard's Bay, as well as the federal and provincial government, to help secure this significant funding to ensure the necessary improvements are made to our roadways and infrastructure. The Harvey Street and Pondside Road projects were of a paramount priority and I am very pleased to help make these happen."

Pam Parsons, Member of the House of Assembly for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave

"I am very pleased with the announcement. This was an infrastructure priority that has been on council's radar since Day 1 and I thank the provincial and federal governments for their support."

His Worship Don Coombs, Mayor of Harbour Grace

"The town of Spaniard's Bay is very pleased to see the key elements of another major Public Works project are in place. Our town council works very hard to identify, prioritize and garnish support with our partners to get projects such as Tilton Pondside Road Reconstruction completed. We to thank our MHA Pam Parsons and MP Ken McDonald for their continued support."

His Worship Paul Brazil, Mayor of Spaniard's Bay

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $489 million towards over 562 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 562 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

