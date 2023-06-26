VALLÉE-DES-RIVIÈRES, NB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Her Worship Lise Anne Roussel, Mayor of Vallée-des-Rivières, announced a joint investment of more than $4.3 million to upgrade municipal water infrastructure in three Northern New Brunswick communities. His Worship Jean-Pierre Ouellet, Mayor of Baker Brook, and His Worship Normand Pelletier, Mayor of Heron Bay, were also in attendance.

This investment will enable improvements to the water and sewer networks that will increase drinking water quality and allow for better management of wastewater and stormwater in Baker-Brook and Heron Bay. Additional work to close the loop on the water network will be undertaken in the Honoré-Roy area in Saint-Léonard, which will increase water pressure and quality.

These projects will help increase access to clean drinking water in these communities and improve their capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our communities deserve clean and safe drinking water. That is why we are proud to support improvements to water infrastructure in New Brunswick communities. This funding will allow these three communities to restore and improve their aging infrastructure while increasing their capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater. This will ensure the longevity of the infrastructure and better safeguard the health and environment of our citizens for years to come."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities



"Reliable infrastructure is key to building vibrant and sustainable communities. Investing in these infrastructure projects in three communities in the northwestern part of the province will help prepare the region for future growth."

Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The local council of Vallée-des-Rivières is grateful to our governments for the water infrastructure investment upgrades, not only for our municipality, but for other municipalities across North-West New Brunswick. For Vallée-des-Rivières, it represents an opportunity for both economical and housing development, an important step in building a strong and viable community for our generations of today and tomorrow."

Her Worship Lise Anne Roussel, Mayor of Vallée–des–Rivières

The Government of Canada is investing $2,427,259 in these projects, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $1,442,552 . Municipal partners are contributing $458,277 in total towards their respective projects.

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing . Municipal partners are contributing in total towards their respective projects. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 112 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and Green infrastructure Stream have been announced in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $3.85 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $220 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Backgrounder: Canada and New Brunswick invest in improvements to water and sewer infrastructure in three Northern New Brunswick communities

