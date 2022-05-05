OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $163,530 in four New Brunswick communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of Sackville will implement Citywide Maintenance Manager software and undergo training that will allow the town to gain an advanced understanding of the assets' performance and effectively plan for future maintenance. The implementation of software and systems training will be a critical piece in continuing to advance the asset data and allow for more involvement in asset planning from staff across the organization. Riverdale Municipality has recognized the need to develop a formal asset management approach. The main achievement of this project includes the development of a consolidated Asset Management Framework (Asset Management Policy, Strategy, Roadmap, and Plan) to inform infrastructure investment decisions. This framework will draw upon centralized asset data, and staff will be trained on appropriate principles for program execution.

Quotes

"Our Government recognizes the importance of training and tools to plan, maintain, and build sustainable infrastructure in smaller communities across the country. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our government is helping communities across New Brunswick acquire what they need to effectively manage their assets and improve the quality of life of their residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects help improve the quality of life of New Brunswickers. This funding from the Municipal Asset Management Program will ensure our communities have the technology and resources they need to adopt best management practices and make evidence-based decisions."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst

"Making sound data-driven infrastructure decisions are essential for our government. Today's investment provides our communities in New Brunswick the tools and training necessary to improve their asset management practices for better results."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

