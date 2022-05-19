Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in British Columbia communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $441,200 in ten British Columbia communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Squamish Nation will develop an asset management policy and tools for everyday use in asset management, compiled in an "Asset Management Program Manual". These tools will be developed in close collaboration with Nation staff and Council members, through workshops.

will develop an asset management policy and tools for everyday use in asset management, compiled in an "Asset Management Program Manual". These tools will be developed in close collaboration with Nation staff and Council members, through workshops. The Village of Lions Bay will develop a long-term asset replacement financial model & strategy, an asset management policy, annual reporting templates for measuring progress on Asset Management for council & public as well as improve its building asset inventory & condition data.

will develop a long-term asset replacement financial model & strategy, an asset management policy, annual reporting templates for measuring progress on Asset Management for council & public as well as improve its building asset inventory & condition data. The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will seek a consulting service to collect asset data and conduct an assessment. The goal is to inform the rehabilitation planning for its water features including decorative fountains, outdoor pools, wading pools and spray parks. The consultant will also provide an asset data inventory including detailed quantity, condition, expected service life and replacement value of assets and conduct multi-strategy life cycle cost analysis for producing an optimal rehabilitation and maintenance program.

Further information on the ten initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects help improve the quality of life of British Columbians. This funding from the Municipal Asset Management Program will ensure our communities have the technology and resources they need to adopt the best management practices and make evidence-based decisions."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"Well-maintained public infrastructure is crucial to creating sustainable and healthy communities. Through the Municipal Asset Management Plan, the Government of Canada is supporting municipalities and Indigenous governments in their work to make sound, data-driven decisions with respect to existing and new infrastructure to best serve their communities."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

