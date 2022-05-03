Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Alberta communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $237,471 in five Alberta communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Fort McKay First Nation will locate and assess all infrastructure assets within Fort McKay First Nation Industrial and Business Parks on Fort McKay I.R. 174. The final asset report will provide a plan for short and long-term maintenance, repair and replacement of the assets to ensure operational sustainability of each of the properties.

will locate and assess all infrastructure assets within Fort McKay First Nation Industrial and Business Parks on Fort McKay I.R. 174. The final asset report will provide a plan for short and long-term maintenance, repair and replacement of the assets to ensure operational sustainability of each of the properties. The Town of High Level will develop lifecycle frameworks and condition protocols as well as undertake data work and implement maintenance management software. The frameworks and implementation of software will allow the town to gain an advanced understanding of the critical assets and effectively plan for future maintenance based on data-driven decisions. A more holistic picture of the asset data and long-term lifecycle costs will assist in long-term planning, and condition protocols will enhance the ability to collect effective asset data.

will develop lifecycle frameworks and condition protocols as well as undertake data work and implement maintenance management software. The frameworks and implementation of software will allow the town to gain an advanced understanding of the critical assets and effectively plan for future maintenance based on data-driven decisions. A more holistic picture of the asset data and long-term lifecycle costs will assist in long-term planning, and condition protocols will enhance the ability to collect effective asset data. The City of Lloydminster will build greater asset management awareness and capacity within the city's administration to understand the scope and role of asset management plans in municipal planning, budgeting, and decision-making. It will also develop a consistent asset management plan framework for asset-owning departments to use to create a first draft of these plans.

will build greater asset management awareness and capacity within the city's administration to understand the scope and role of asset management plans in municipal planning, budgeting, and decision-making. It will also develop a consistent asset management plan framework for asset-owning departments to use to create a first draft of these plans. The Village of Chauvin and the Village of Edgerton will each set up an asset management framework including a policy, strategy, and plan to focus on roads, water and sewer networks, and building asset classes, and centralize asset information in a central database, as well as train staff to improve in-house asset management capacity.

Quotes

"All Albertans deserve barrier-free and safe services from their public institutions and services. The Municipal Asset Management Program will support Alberta communities so they have the technology and resources they need to adopt best management practices so everyone can benefit."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Cell: (343) 574-8116, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]