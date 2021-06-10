OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.

This is why the Government of Canada is investing over $1.6 million in 39 new projects in Ontario communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government. The program helps municipalities strengthen local infrastructure planning and decision-making by increasing local asset management capacity through investments in activities such as asset management training, technology and software enhancements and information sharing.

With funding from MAMP:

The Township of Tehkummah will develop an asset management plan, implement software, and undergo training. This plan will advance asset data and involve staff across the organization in asset planning.

The Township of Addington Highlands will improve asset management plan and provide training in asset management and the relevant software to staff.

The City of Woodstock will inspect various building components such as roof, interior, electrical/mechanical and internal structure by engineering consultants and will provide current condition rating of these components for each building that is inspected. Consultants along with municipal staff will establish financial framework for the maintenance needs for a sustainable and acceptable level of service.

Details of all 39 projects are included in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"The 39 projects announced today ensure Ontario municipalities have the tools and technology necessary to make well-informed decisions for the long term. We're proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects that will help communities grow their local economy and improve residents' quality of life."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and among the best places in Canada to call home. Smart investments in infrastructure help smaller communities to grow, strengthen their economies and improve quality of life for their residents. Through projects like those announced today, our government is helping to ensure that local leaders, especially those in rural areas, have the tools they need to plan for the long-term and creating stronger rural communities now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Great news to see Thorold receiving funding to help them ensure they're providing the best possible level of service to their citizens. From maintaining roads and sidewalks, making sure water is safe to drink, or caring for our parks, trails and playgrounds, municipalities provide the essential services every community needs every day. And being good stewards of those resources is a never-ending job Thorold clearly takes seriously."

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"When rural communities thrive, Canada thrives. Investments in infrastructure asset management projects are important for ensuring the success of all residents in Southwestern Ontario. This includes members of rural communities, like the ones located throughout Middlesex County. Rural Canada matters just as much as urban Canada and that vision will continue to guide the federal government's investment focus."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"The funding our community will receive from the Municipal Asset Management Program will help the City of Kingston to ensure they have the technology and resources they need to make evidence-based decisions for long term planning. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments like this are essential to help municipalities across Canada plan for a more prosperous future and grow their local economies."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"As we continue to fight COVID-19 together, all levels of government are working together to build capacity and provide Canadians with the tools and supports they need. This $50,000 investment for both the communities of Red Rock and Dorion will build upon their asset management tools with new training, software, and program design capacity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North and Minister of Health

"I'm happy to see the Township of Mattawan receiving funding through the Municipal Asset Management Program. Our rural towns and municipalities deserve to have the opportunity to grow and strengthen their economies. By investing in infrastructure and especially in asset management training, technology and software enhancements, and information sharing, it gives municipalities like the Town of Mattawan a chance to have a strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming

"Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, FCM continues to help municipalities of all sizes, especially small and rural, manage municipal infrastructure and make stronger investment decisions based on reliable data. FCM supports communities from coast to coast to coast by providing funding, training, and resources to develop sustainable solutions that work and improve the quality of life for residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 962 municipal asset management projects.

Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 962 municipal asset management projects. MAMP offers funding, training, and resources to help municipalities strengthen their asset management practices thereby enabling them to make informed infrastructure investment decisions.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects in a variety of areas including disaster mitigation and adaptation projects and pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,200 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,200 infrastructure projects. Since 2016, the federal government has invested $28 billion in over 18,000 infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000. More than 6,100 kilometres of highways and roads, and 103 bridges have been built, repaired or upgraded in rural communities, and more than 3,134 projects are providing rural communities with access to cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water.

in over 18,000 infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000. More than 6,100 kilometres of highways and roads, and 103 bridges have been built, repaired or upgraded in rural communities, and more than 3,134 projects are providing rural communities with access to cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water. The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) is designed to provide municipalities with a stable and predictable source of funding. In 2020-21, Ontario has received more than $816 million through the federal GTF to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

