OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Building a climate-resilient future starts with a plan. Across Canada, local governments are taking proactive steps to strengthen infrastructure, safeguard public services and support long-term community well-being.

FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. (CNW Group/Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM))

Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Brittany Merrifield, Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Board of Directors member, on behalf of FCM President Rebecca Bligh, announced a $5.2 million investment to support 70 communities safeguard their communities with climate adaptation plans, climate-focused asset management strategies, and community-wide climate risk assessments through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative.

This funding will help local governments from across the country take steps from climate awareness to climate action, enabling them to identify their unique risks and develop strategies that can strengthen their local resilience.

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are committed to working in partnership to drive local investments that address climate risks, deliver tangible benefits to communities across the country and create lasting change that improves the lives of Canadians, both now and in the future.

Planning today for tomorrow's challenges

LLCA's Climate-Ready Plans and Processes (CRPP) supports municipalities of all sizes in creating tailored climate risk assessments and adaptation strategies. By turning climate information into actionable strategies, CRPP helps municipalities lay the groundwork to make smarter infrastructure investments, protect essential services and integrate resilience into day-to-day decision making.

The initiatives announced today will help municipalities across the country navigate a wide range of climate challenges, such as rising temperatures, shifting freeze-thaw cycles, supply chain disruptions and changing water availability. From hazard mapping and asset management improvements to updates in procurement and land use planning, these initiatives are creating a foundation for better local decisions and better outcomes for residents.

With strategic planning in place, these communities will be well positioned to implement meaningful adaptation projects in the years ahead.

To learn more about LLCA please visit: https://greenmunicipalfund.ca/local-leadership-climate-adaptation.

Climate-Ready Plans and Processes funding is now accepting applications.

Quotes

"Municipalities across Canada are on the front lines of responding to the realities of climate change. The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), is stepping up to help communities tackle both today's challenges and tomorrow's risks. Through smart investments, proactive planning, and strong collaboration, we can build a sustainable economy and create communities that are more resilient, vibrant, and prosperous for generations to come."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Communities across Canada are taking steps to safeguard the wellbeing of their communities in the face of growing and intensifying climate impacts. Investment in initiatives through the Green Municipal Fund empower local leaders to make climate risk assessments and adaptation strategies into decisive climate action."

- Rebecca Bligh, FCM President

About FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.9 million tonnes, funded nearly 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.24 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,336 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

Quick Facts

Launched in June 2024 , the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) is a $530-million initiative funded through the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan and National Adaptation Strategy to help municipalities across Canada build long-term climate resilience.

, the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) is a initiative funded through the Government of Adaptation Action Plan and National Adaptation Strategy to help municipalities across build long-term climate resilience. LLCA funding supports municipalities at every stage of climate adaption, from capacity building and planning to project implementation.

Climate-Ready Plans and Processes is a funding offer under the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative that supports municipalities in developing climate risk assessments and adaptation strategies.

CRPP funding helps communities take the first step towards climate adaptation by identifying their specific climate risks and creating tailored, equity-informed strategies.

Every dollar invested in climate adaptation is estimated to save $13 to $15 in future costs related to disaster recovery and infrastructure damage.

For details about the Climate-Ready Plans and Processes grant recipients included in today's announcement, please see the backgrounder.

Associated links

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)