Canada and FCM Announce New Investments in Southwestern Ontario Communities

BROCKTON, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are experiencing the impacts of climate change. By investing in initiatives that lower emissions and increase the resiliency of communities, we are creating good, middle-class jobs and building Canada's low-emissions energy future.

Parliamentary Secretary Marc G. Serré, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), today announced a $1.2-million investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in five communities in Southwestern Ontario.

The Municipality of Brockton is upgrading its aging wastewater treatment facility. For this project, the municipality will receive a $598,000 investment to replace the existing chlorination system with a chemical-free, ultraviolet-light disinfection system, reducing residual chlorine and lower operating and maintenance costs.

The City of Guelph will receive $174,550 to study the feasibility of building a net-zero-energy library as part of the innovative zero-carbon Baker District, as well as an additional $175,000 for a study that will support its work with Wellington County on reducing food waste.

Bruce County will receive $148,750 to complete a study on the technical and financial requirements associated with using the surplus electricity it generates to produce and store hydrogen in the region. The study will explore the possibilities of this emerging sector for not only the region's economy but also eventually the province's and the country's.

The Township of Georgian Bluffs will receive $71,800 to assess opportunities to retrofit and upgrade an anaerobic digester at the Derby Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project aims to increase onsite renewable energy generation, divert waste from landfill and produce soil fertilizer. This will both improve the overall performance of the facility and decrease its operating costs.

In addition, the Township of Warwick will receive $23,300 to investigate energy-efficiency and low-carbon measures for incorporation into the design of a net-zero multi-use community centre.

These varied initiatives highlight some of the ways that GMF continues to support transformative environmental initiatives at the community level and build on its 20-year record of environmental and economic impacts. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like these that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

The government supports smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while creating new jobs and driving economic prosperity for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Local governments influence half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, this is happening: municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart low-carbon solutions. Empowering this local expertise is vital to meeting Canada's climate goals. When orders of government work together to reduce emissions, we're building more resilient communities."

Joanne Vanderheyden

President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"By investing in these initiatives, we're not only taking action to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Southwestern Ontario, we're also creating more resilient and sustainable communities for Canadians."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"Local green solutions create jobs, lower emissions and build a more prosperous and sustainable economy for all. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Cities are key partners in pioneering practical climate solutions. Through the Green Municipal Fund, we're supporting municipalities in their efforts to lower emissions through projects like energy-efficient retrofits, electric and hybrid electric transit pilots and efficiencies in wastewater treatment. By working together, we can create good jobs and grow the economy, protect the environment, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Canadians in communities across the country are working hard to cut pollution and create jobs. Improving the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings will do just that, while helping Canadians save on energy costs. Together, we are building a cleaner, healthier future for our children and grandchildren."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Municipality of Brockton is very appreciative to receive funding from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The $598,000 funding will go toward replacing our chlorination system at our sewage treatment plant with an ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection system. Our citizens value the river where the wastewater treatment plant sits. The Saugeen River hosts a world-class sport fishery, and this grant will go a long way to enhancing this beautiful marine habitat."

Chris Peabody

Mayor of Brockton

Backgrounder: Canada and FCM announce new investments in Southwestern Ontario communities

Green Municipal Fund

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

www.nrcan.gc.ca


