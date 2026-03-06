CSL Seqirus will supply millions of doses of adjuvanted cell-based vaccine to support Canadians, in the event the World Health Organization (WHO) declares an influenza pandemic.

The continued detection of influenza viruses of pandemic potential, including highly pathogenic avian influenza infecting wild birds, poultry and mammals, underscores the pandemic threat posed by influenza and the potential public health risk.1

MONTREAL, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - CSL Seqirus has been awarded a new contract agreement to support the influenza pandemic preparedness plans of the Canadian government's Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Under the terms of the agreement, CSL Seqirus has committed to rapidly manufacture and deliver millions of doses of cell-based adjuvanted influenza vaccines to help protect Canadians if an influenza pandemic is declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Under a previous agreement with PHAC, CSL Seqirus was contracted to provide an egg-based influenza vaccine in the event of a pandemic. This shift towards cell-based vaccines builds on the successful introduction of cell-based Flucelvax® , Influenza Vaccine (surface antigen, inactivated, prepared in cell cultures), into Canada's seasonal influenza program over the past six years.

"This new contract with CSL Seqirus strengthens Canada's ability to respond quickly to a potential future flu pandemic. By securing access to millions of doses of flu vaccine if a pandemic is declared by the WHO, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting health and being prepared and ready to act in the face of emerging public health threats," says the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health.

Cell-based manufacturing provides a proven technology platform for pandemic influenza vaccines. These benefits include scalability, reduced reliance on large volumes of critical materials, and the ability to rapidly produce vaccines using state-of-the-art technology. The introduction of this technology into Canada's pandemic preparedness plans will further bolster the country's already-robust provision which ensures whole-population flu pandemic vaccine coverage if needed.2

"The health and safety of Canadians always comes first", says the Honourable Joel Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement. "This new contract ensures Canada has guaranteed access to millions of vaccine doses and the capacity to respond quickly if a pandemic is declared. We're strengthening Canada's preparedness, reducing vulnerabilities in global supply chains, and making sure Canadians are protected when it matters most."

As cases of avian influenza viruses of pandemic potential continue to be detected worldwide, there is critical importance in maintaining robust pandemic preparedness capabilities and strategic partnerships between governments and industry leaders in vaccine development.

Gillian Stafford, Canadian Country Head Commercial Operations at CSL Seqirus, says: "A flu pandemic is an ever-present threat. If one strikes, our robust, rapid response capabilities will ensure all our Canadian counterparts have access to vaccines to help protect their populations. We're honoured to continue contracting with Canada, a leading country in pandemic preparedness, toward our shared goal of protecting public health."

About Pandemic Influenza

Influenza is a contagious airborne respiratory disease.3,4 The risk of influenza-associated morbidity and mortality is greater with pandemic influenza than with seasonal influenza because there is likely to be little or no pre-existing immunity to the novel virus in the human population.5 The timing and severity of pandemic influenza is unpredictable. Four influenza pandemics have occurred since 1918, with the 1918 pandemic being the most severe in recent history, with an estimated mortality of up to 50 million people worldwide.6

About Avian Influenza

Avian influenza spreads predominantly among birds.7 Avian influenza viruses do not normally infect humans however humans have been infected with avian influenza viruses in rare cases.8 Illness in humans from avian influenza has varied in levels of severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease and death.7 The spread of avian influenza from one human to another is very rare and typically has only spread to a few people.7

For information on the persistent levels of highly pathogenic avian influenza seen in recent years, CSL Seqirus recommends referring to the WHO website, and CDC, ECDC or national guidance for opinion and guidance on risk.9,10,11,12

About CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus is part of CSL (ASX: CSL). As a global leader in the protection of public health and one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is committed to preventing infectious diseases, like influenza and COVID-19, and is a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the US, the UK and Australia, and leading R&D capabilities, CSL Seqirus offers a broad portfolio of innovative, differentiated vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

For more information about CSL Seqirus, visit www.CSL.com.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) (USOTC:CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses: CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSL.com/we-are-csl/vita-original-stories and follow us on x.com/CSL. For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

Intended Audience

This press release is issued from CSL Seqirus in Maidenhead, UK and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved CSL Seqirus products may vary from country to country. Please consult your local regulatory authority on the approval status of CSL Seqirus products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance or achievements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

FLUCELVAX® Influenza Vaccine (surface antigen, inactivated, prepared in cell cultures)

PATIENT MEDICATION INFORMATION

What is FLUCELVAX® (Influenza Vaccine)?

FLUCELVAX® is a vaccine that helps protect people aged 6 months and older from the flu. Vaccination with FLUCELVAX® may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

Who should not receive FLUCELVAX®?

You should not receive FLUCELVAX® if you have a history of severe allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine.

Before receiving FLUCELVAX®, tell your healthcare provider about all medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) within six weeks after getting a flu vaccine. The decision to give FLUCELVAX ® should be made by your healthcare provider, based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

should be made by your healthcare provider, based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks. have problems with your immune system or are taking certain medications that suppress your immune system, as these may reduce your immune response to the vaccine

have ever fainted when receiving a vaccine

What are the most common side effects of FLUCELVAX®?

pain and/or redness where the vaccine was given

headache

extreme tiredness

muscle aches

Additional side effects seen in children include:

tenderness, bruising and/or a raised hardened area where the vaccine was given

sleepiness

irritability

diarrhea

changes in eating habits

feeling unwell (malaise)

These are not all of the possible side effects of FLUCELVAX®.

You can ask your healthcare provider for more information and for advice about any side effects that concern you.

What do I do if I have side effects?

Report any severe or unusual side effects to your healthcare provider.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact CSL Seqirus at 1-855-358-8966 (Please select option 1 when prompted) or email: [email protected]

Before receiving this vaccine, please see the full prescribing Information for FLUCELVAX®. You can ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for information about FLUCELVAX® that is written for healthcare professionals.

_______________________________________ 1 EFSA Journal Avian influenza overview. Available at: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.2903/j.efsa.2025.9352 [Accessed January 2026] 2 Government of Canada, How Canada prepares for Pandemic Flu. Retrieved from: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-concerns/emergencies-disasters/emergency-preparedness/pandemic-influenza-preparedness.html. [Accessed February 2026] 3 CDC. About Flu. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/index.html. [Accessed February 2026] 4 CDC. Key Facts About Seasonal Flu Vaccine. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines/keyfacts.html [Accessed February 2026] 5 WHO. How pandemic influenza emerges. Retrieved from: https://www.who.int/europe/news-room/fact-sheets/item/how-pandemic-influenza-emerges. [Accessed February 2026] 6 WHO. Pandemic Influenza Risk Management: A WHO guide to inform and harmonize national and international pandemic preparedness and response. Retrieved from: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/259893/WHO-WHE-IHM-GIP-2017.1-eng.pdf;jsessionid=4421F16879D2F8B96481F8D0C745C7F3?sequence=1. [Accessed February 2026] 7 CDC. Current Situation: Bird Flu in Humans. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/inhumans.html [Accessed February 2026] 8 CDC. What Causes Bird Flu Virus Infections in Humans. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/virus-transmission/avian-in-humans.html. [Accessed February 2026] 9 CDC. H5 Bird Flu: Current Situation. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html. [Accessed February 2026] 10 FAO, WHO, WOAH. Ongoing avian influenza outbreaks in animals pose risk to humans. Retrieved from: https://www.fao.org/animal-health/news-events/news/detail/ongoing-avian-influenza-outbreaks-in-animals-pose-risk-to-humans/en. [Accessed February 2026] 11 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Avian influenza overview March – June 2024. Retrieved from: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/publications-data/avian-influenza-overview-march-june-2024 [Accessed February 2026] 12 CDC. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus in Animals: Interim Recommendations. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/prevention/hpai-interim-recommendations.html. [Accessed February 2026]

SOURCE CSL Seqirus

MEDIA CONTACT: Melanie Kerin, +44 7345 433260, [email protected]