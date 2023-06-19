CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, City of Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek, and Jodie Parmar, Head of Project Development, Western Canada for the Canada Infrastructure Bank, announced a federal investment of more than $325 million to support the electrification of the city's transit buses.

This investment builds on a $165 million investment from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and will allow the City of Calgary to purchase and deploy up to 259 new zero emission public transit battery electric buses. Over the following years, Calgary will also complete infrastructure upgrades to two existing transit garages, the Spring Gardens and Anderson Garages, including the installation of Charging cabinets and dispensers with spare capacity for future electric bus purchases. This federal investment will also support equipment procurement, training, design and engineering services as well as utility works.

Today's investment supports The City's plan to green their municipal vehicle fleet and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by tackling a large contributor to emissions – transit buses. With up to 259 new zero emission buses, the City will be able to deliver accessible, clean, and safe transit services to Calgarians.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Shifting bus fleets towards zero emission buses is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while investing in people's quality of life. Alongside our partners in Calgary, we are investing in cleaner air and the creation of good jobs for Calgarians. We will continue to work with them and communities across Alberta to build a sustainable economy and a bright future for all Albertans."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in zero emission buses across Canada, we are lowering emissions, increasing affordability, creating jobs, and helping to build more resilient and sustainable communities. Today's announcement for the electrification of Calgary's public transit system shows how collaboration and partnership between federal and local governments can result in meaningful investments that have a real impact on Canadian's daily lives."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support the City of Calgary with their bold vision for a greener future through the electrification of their transit buses. With 259 new zero emission buses, Calgarians and visitors will be able to get to where they need to go in a greener and cleaner way."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"This contribution will allow us to transition the transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles more quickly and adds to funding already secured through Council. When it comes to climate change, we are committed to taking actions which are both economically and environmentally sustainable."

City of Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek

"We are proud to partner with the City of Calgary to help increase access to sustainable, modern public transportation. The CIB is accelerating Calgary's path to net-zero by enabling the purchase of 259 zero-emission buses. As part of our mandate, we partner with public transit owners and service providers across the country to provide Canadians with cleaner public transportation options for future generations."

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The Government of Canada is investing up to $325,214,141 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Canada Infrastructure Bank announced a financial partnership with the City of Calgary with an investment of $165 million on February 1, 2023 .

The ZETF is accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in stable, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in stable, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

